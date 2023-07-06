Kuldeep Yadav Meets Bageshwar Dham Baba, Pics Of Him With Dhirendra Shastri Goes Viral
Star Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav, who was recently added to the India T20I squad against the West Indies, visited the Bageshwar Dham temple in Chhatarpur.
New Delhi: Star Indian bowler Kuleep Yadav is included in the 15-member T20I squad against the West Indies. Kuldeep last played for India in the ODI series at home against Australia in March, but unfortunately he didn't make it to the playing XI. After which, he showcased an excellent performance in IPL 2023, when he picked up 10 wickets in a total of 14 matches.
On Thursday, the 28-year-old was seen in Madhya Pradesh, visiting Bageshwar Dham temple in Chhatarpur to seek the blessings of religious leader Dhirendra Kumar Shastri.
Various pictures in which Kuldeep is sitting with folded hands beside the feet of Dhirendra Shastri is going viral on social media.
"Kuldeep Yadav, the spin magician of Indian cricket and dear darling of the respected government, visited Dham to celebrate the birth anniversary of the respected government and also took the blessings of the respected government," the Bageshwar Dham Sarkar's twitter account posted.
India's Squad For West Indies Series
Indian T20 team vs West Indies:
Ishan (wk), Gill, Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Surya Kumar Yadav (VC), Sanju Samson (wk), Hardik Pandya (C), Axar Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, Mukesh Kumar. pic.twitter.com/P7wwEtXMnV
Apart from Kuldeep, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, and Mukesh Kumar are also included in the squad.
Young players like Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma earned call-ups. Mukesh Kumar, who was also named in the Test and ODI squads, earned a T20I call-up, while Sanju Samson also returned to the squad as wicketkeeper.
Unfortunatey There was no room for Jitesh Sharma and Rinku Singh, which led to a lot of debate.
