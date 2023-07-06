New Delhi: Star Indian bowler Kuleep Yadav is included in the 15-member T20I squad against the West Indies. Kuldeep last played for India in the ODI series at home against Australia in March, but unfortunately he didn't make it to the playing XI. After which, he showcased an excellent performance in IPL 2023, when he picked up 10 wickets in a total of 14 matches.

On Thursday, the 28-year-old was seen in Madhya Pradesh, visiting Bageshwar Dham temple in Chhatarpur to seek the blessings of religious leader Dhirendra Kumar Shastri.

Various pictures in which Kuldeep is sitting with folded hands beside the feet of Dhirendra Shastri is going viral on social media.

"Kuldeep Yadav, the spin magician of Indian cricket and dear darling of the respected government, visited Dham to celebrate the birth anniversary of the respected government and also took the blessings of the respected government," the Bageshwar Dham Sarkar's twitter account posted.

Here is the picture: