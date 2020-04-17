India spinner Kuldeep Yadav recalled an incident when former skipper MS Dhoni, who is a cool and calm cricketer lost his cool on the left-arm chinaman. It happened during the second T20I between India and Sri Lanka in Indore in December 2017, when Dhoni asked Kuldeep to change the field after a boundary, but he did not listen.

Kuldeep revealed this while speaking to cricket show presenter Jatin Sapru on ‘ASAP with JSAP’.

“Kusal smashed a boundary over the covers. Dhoni Bhai shouted from behind the wickets and asked me to change the fielding. I did not listen to his suggestion and in the next ball, Kusal hit another boundary through the reverse sweep now,” said the 24-year-old chinaman.

An agitated Dhoni walked up to Kuldeep and said ‘me pagal hu? 300 one-day khela hu, aur samjha raha hu yahan pe.’ (Am I stupid? I have played 300 ODIs and you are not listening to me).”

Admitting that he was scared of Dhoni after that, Kuldeep said he also asked the former skipper when did he last lose his cool, to which Dhoni said, not in the last 20 years.

“I was so scared of him that day. After the match, I went to him while traveling in the team bus and asked if he ever gets angry. To which Dhoni bhai said: 20 saal se gussa nhi kiya hai (I have not got angry for the last 20 years),” Kuldeep added.