Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar Meet Rajinikanth In Mumbai, Spinner Shares Post On IG

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was not available for the first ODI due to personal reasons, but he will make a comeback in the playing XI for the second match.

Updated: March 18, 2023 4:41 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri
New Delhi: India faced Australia in the first ODI of a three-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday (March 17). India won the match by five wickets to go 1-0 up in the 50-over assignment.

Superstar Rajinikanth also attended the series opener. Several pictures of him went viral on Friday. Star Indian cricketer Kuldeep Yadav and Washington Sundar met the Thalaivar in Mumbai before leaving for Vizag.

The 28-year-old Kuldeep took to Instagram to share a couple of pictures of him with the legendary actor and captioned the post, "One sun, one moon, one leader." The post and pictures immediately went viral on social media platforms.

KL Rahul struck a well-controlled unbeaten 75 after fast bowling duo of Mohammed Shami and Mohammed Siraj claimed three wickets apiece as India defeated Australia by five wickets and take a 1-0 lead.

Rahul (75 not out off 91 balls) raised 108 runs for the unbroken sixth wicket partnership with Ravindra Jadeja (45 not out off 69 balls) after adding 44 runs for the fifth wicket stand with stand-in captain Hardik Pandya as India scored 191/5 in 39.5 overs after Shami (3-17) and Siraj (3-29) bowled brilliant second spells as Australia were bundled out for 188 in 35.4 overs.

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was not available for the first ODI due to personal reasons, but he will make a comeback in the playing XI for the second match, which will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Sunday (March 19).

 

