Kuldeep Yadav Wedding: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma among stars expected at Mussoorie ceremony

Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav is getting married in Mussoorie, and the guest list includes cricket superstars like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

Kuldeep Yadav Haldi

Team India’s chinaman spinner Kuldeep Yadav is all set to tie the knot with his fiancee Vanshika Chadha this Saturday, March 14, in the beautiful hill station of Mussoorie, Uttarakhand. The wedding is turning into a major cricket gathering, with several big names from Indian cricket expected to join the celebrations.

According to PTI reports, former captains Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma will be there to bless the couple. Fast-bowling star Jasprit Bumrah, who played a key role in India’s T20 World Cup 2026 victory alongside Kuldeep, is also likely to attend.

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The famous Savoy Hotel in Mussoorie has been completely booked for the wedding. It won’t be available for any other guests for the next two to three days as decorations and preparations are in full swing.

More cricket stars are expected

Along with Kohli, Rohit, and Bumrah, other high-profile players are set to make an appearance. Legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar, current T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav, and T20 World Cup heroes Rinku Singh and Tilak Varma are among those expected at the ceremony.

Fellow spinner Yuzvendra Chahal has already reached Dehradun to join the festivities. Speaking to ANI, Chahal shared his excitement about celebrating with his close friend.

“I am very excited for my brother’s marriage. I will dance a lot and enjoy,” he said with a smile, hinting at lively celebrations ahead.

Why the wedding was postponed

Kuldeep and Vanshika, both from Kanpur and childhood friends who grew up just 3 km apart, got engaged last year at a hotel in Lucknow. They had originally planned the wedding for November 2025, but Kuldeep asked to postpone it so he

could focus on India’s T20 World Cup campaign.

Vanshika works as an employee with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC).

Kuldeep’s World Cup role & family touch

In the T20 World Cup 2026, Kuldeep played just one match, against Pakistan in the group stage, where he gave away only 14 runs and picked up 1 wicket.

Kuldeep’s father, Ram Singh Yadav, personally visited Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath last week to invite him to the wedding.