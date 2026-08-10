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Kusal Mendis takes charge as WCA welcomes new Sri Lankan players’ association

A major change is taking shape in Sri Lankan cricket as Kusal Mendis takes charge of a new players’ body. Find out what the WCA said.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Aug 10, 2026, 12:01 PM IST

Published On Aug 10, 2026, 12:01 PM IST

Last UpdatedAug 10, 2026, 12:01 PM IST

Kusal Mendis Leads New Sri Lankan Players’ Association

Kusal Mendis Leads New Sri Lankan Players’ Association

The World Cricketers’ Association (WCA) has welcomed the formation of the Sri Lankan Professional Cricketers’ Association, calling it a landmark development that will strengthen player representation and support the continued professionalisation and growth of cricket in Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lankan Professional Cricketers’ Association was officially launched on Saturday, Sri Lanka’s white-ball captain Kusal Mendis being named its first president. The organisation has been set up at a time when Sri Lanka Cricket is going through a reform process which is being led by a government-appointed committee.

WCA backs stronger player representation in Sri Lanka

Tom Moffat, who is the chief executive of the WCA, congratulated the Sri Lankan players on the establishment of the association and emphasized the need for cricketers to have a unified voice when it comes to decisions concerning the game.

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“A strong game and strong player representation go hand in hand. Cricket thrives when players have a genuine voice in its future, and by coming together with a unified voice, the Sri Lankan players have demonstrated a deep commitment to the long-term health, integrity and professional progression of the game,” Moffat said.

Sri Lanka has always been one of cricket’s great nations. The formation of the Sri Lankan Professional Cricketers’ Association is another positive step in the continued evolution of the game there, and one that reflects the direction modern professional sport has taken around the world.”

Sri Lankan cricket reform process gains momentum

The WCA stated that the establishment of the association comes as a result of the increasing positive momentum in Sri Lankan cricket, particularly due to the efforts of Sri Lanka Cricket’s Transformation Committee to modernise and strengthen the domestic game.

The World Cricketers’ Association welcomes the formation of the Sri Lankan Professional Cricketers’ Association, describing it as a landmark development that will strengthen player representation and support the continued professionalisation and growth of cricket in Sri Lanka,” the WCA said in a statement.

WCA highlights importance of domestic players’ associations

The global players’ body said domestic players’ associations play an important role in ensuring cricketers are consulted, supported and represented as the sport continues to evolve.

Domestic players’ associations play a critical role in ensuring players are consulted, supported and represented as the game continues to evolve globally. They provide a collective voice for players and contribute to stronger leadership, better decision-making and a more sustainable game,” the WCA said.

New association aligns with global cricket practices

It added that the formation of the Sri Lankan association aligns with global best practice already established across most leading cricket nations and other sports.

The formation of the Sri Lankan Professional Cricketers’ Association aligns with global best practice already established across most of the game’s leading nations in cricket and in other sports,” the WCA said.

Chamari Athapaththu supports players’ stronger voice

Chamari Athapaththu, captain of the Sri Lankan women’s team, has also supported the association, the aim of which is to give players a stronger voice, especially when negotiating with the cricket board about permission to take part in franchise cricket.

Sri Lanka becomes latest WCA-affiliated cricket nation

The Sri Lankan Professional Cricketers’ Association has been set up after the US Cricketers’ Association was recently established; as a result, professional cricketers from 17 of the top 19 countries that play cricket are now members of the WCA, although India and Pakistan remain the exceptions.

The establishment of the Sri Lankan Professional Cricketers’ Association follows the recent establishment of the US Cricketers’ Association, with the players from 17 of the top 19 cricket countries globally now affiliated to WCA,” the governing body said.

(With IANS Inputs)

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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