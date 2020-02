KUW vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction, ACC Western Region T20 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket

KUW vs SAU Dream11 Team Prediction, ACC Western Region T20 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Kuwait vs Saudi Arabia at Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amarat, Oman 3:00 PM IST: The T20 tournament is part of the qualifying tournaments for the 2020 Asia Cup. Bahrain, Maldives, Oman, Qatar (Group A) and Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (Group B) are the eight participating teams. The winner of the tournament will enter the final qualifying tournament to be held in Malaysia.

TOSS – The toss between Kuwait and Saudi Arabia will take place at 2:30 PM (IST).

Time: 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 2), Al Amarat, Oman

KUW vs SAU My Dream11 Team

Shamsudheen Purat (captain), Muhammad Kashif (vice-captain), Usman Ghani, Faisal Khan, Ravija Sandaruwan, Diju Xavier, Ibrar ul Haq, Abdul Wahid, Shoaib Ali, Usman Ali, Mohammed Aslam

KUW vs SAU SQUADS

Saudi Arabia: Shoaib Ali (captain), Ibrar ul Haq, Abdul Waheed, Faisal Khan, Shamsudheen Purat, Usman Ali, Muhammad Naeem, Sajid Cheema, Sarfraz Butt, Abdul Wahid, Imran Yousuf, Syed Ali Abbas, Adil Butt, Khawar Zafar

Kuwait: Mohammed Aslam (captain), Aphsal Ashraf, Bilal Tahir, Diju Xavier, Ilyas Ahmed, Mohammad Amin, Muhammad Ansar, Muhammad Kashif, Naveed Fakhr, Wasantha Kumaranayaka, Ravija Sandaruwan, Sayed Monib, Shiraz Khan, Usman Gani

