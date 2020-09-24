KXIP vs BLR Dream11 Tips, Hints And Predictions: Check Captain, Vice-Captain For Today’s IPL 2020 Match Between Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 6 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium September 24, 7:30 PM IST Thursday

KXIP vs BLR Dream11 Tips And Prediction

KXIP vs BLR Dream11 Predictions 6th Match for IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai: In the sixth match of the ongoing IPL season, third-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore will be searching for their second win when they take on Kings XI Punjab who are currently sixth having lost their first match of the tournament to Delhi Capitals.

RCB defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad while KXIP lost to DC in a Super Over.

Below you can check the match details and Dream11 tips for KXIP vs BLR

KXIP vs BLR TOSS TIME: 7:00 PM IST

KXIP vs BLR Match Starts At: 7:30 PM IST

KXIP vs BLR Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium

KXIP vs BLR My Dream11 Team

Virat Kohli (captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), AB de Villiers, Mayank Agarwal, Devdutt Padikkal, Krishnappa Gowtham, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini and Ravi Bishnoi

Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Full Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe (wk), Parthiv Patel, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Chris Morris, Adam Zampa, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Ravi Bishnoi, James Neesham, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Nicholas Pooran, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Mayank Agarwal, Hardus Viljoen, Darshan Nalkande, Sarfaraz Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, K Gowtham, J Suchith, Tajinder Dhillon, Prabhsimran Singh, Agnivesh Ayachi, Harpreet Brar, Murugan Ashwin, Karun Nair

