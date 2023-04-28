Advertisement

'Kya Lag Raha Hoon Mai': Virat Kohli Talks About His Fashion Sense During His Younger Days In a Viral Video

'Kya Lag Raha Hoon Mai': Virat Kohli Talks About His Fashion Sense During His Younger Days In a Viral Video

Virat Kohli talked about his fashion sense during younger days.

Updated: April 28, 2023 12:58 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: Former Indian captain is known for his batting as well as his fashion game. Kohli is biggest icons in India and people of all ages follow the legendary batter. But, recently Indian batter talked about his fashion sense during his early days and said that when he looked at the photos he feels a bit embarrassed by the clothes he used to wear.

In a video, Kohli discussed about how he used to dress himself up when he was young. He also admitted that at that time he used to think himself as most stylish man, but now when he look at the pictures he get embarrassed.

"Calling it a fashion sense is a very refined term. I had corduroy pants, and they were bell bottoms, boots with high heels, and a printed shirt with big embroidery on it, and I used to think, "Kya lag raha hoon mai, mere se jyada stylish toh koi hai he nahi. But when I see the pictures now, my god, it is such an embarrassment," Kohli said in the video.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Virat Kohli created 'HISTORY'

During his superb show with the bat against KKR, the 34-year-old Virat etched his name in the history books by becoming the first batter to score more than 3000 runs at a single venue in T20s. During his stay at the crease, he completed 3000 runs at the iconic stadium in Bengaluru. Virat, who has been associated with RCB since the start of IPL recently became the first batter to score 2500 runs at a single venue in IPL and during Wednesday's game he added another feather to his cap.

 

 

Also Read

More News ›
'Kya Lag Raha Hoon Mai': Virat Kohli Talks About His Fashion Sense During His Younger Days In a Viral Video
Not Riyan Parag! Dinesh Karthik Backs 21-year-old RR Batter To Become Next Big Name in IPL
IPL 2023, PBKS vs LSG: Fantasy XI and Head To Head Stats
MS Dhoni Loses His Cool At Matheesha Pathirana After CSK Pacer Stops His Direct Hit - WATCH
183 Here Gave Me....: MS Dhoni Reveals Why SMS Stadium in Jaipur Is Close To His Heart - WATCH
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

Advertisement

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

'Kya Lag Raha Hoon Mai': Virat Kohli Talks About His Fashion Sense During His Younger Days In a Viral Video

'Kya Lag Raha Hoon Mai': Virat Kohli Talks About His Fashion...

CIV vs MU Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 22: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 3:00 PM IST

CIV vs MU Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 22: Captai...

Pakistan Join IND, AUS In Unique List With 5-Wicket Win Over New Zealand In 1st ODI

Pakistan Join IND, AUS In Unique List With 5-Wicket Win Over...

KIN-XI vs CIV Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 21: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for FanCode ECS Milan T10, At Milan Cricket Ground, Milan, 3:00 PM IST

KIN-XI vs CIV Dream11 Team Prediction, ECS T10, Match 21: Ca...

Not Riyan Parag! Dinesh Karthik Backs 21-year-old RR Batter To Become Next Big Name in IPL

Not Riyan Parag! Dinesh Karthik Backs 21-year-old RR Batter ...

Advertisement