'Kya Lag Raha Hoon Mai': Virat Kohli Talks About His Fashion Sense During His Younger Days In a Viral Video

Virat Kohli talked about his fashion sense during younger days.

New Delhi: Former Indian captain is known for his batting as well as his fashion game. Kohli is biggest icons in India and people of all ages follow the legendary batter. But, recently Indian batter talked about his fashion sense during his early days and said that when he looked at the photos he feels a bit embarrassed by the clothes he used to wear.

In a video, Kohli discussed about how he used to dress himself up when he was young. He also admitted that at that time he used to think himself as most stylish man, but now when he look at the pictures he get embarrassed.

"Calling it a fashion sense is a very refined term. I had corduroy pants, and they were bell bottoms, boots with high heels, and a printed shirt with big embroidery on it, and I used to think, "Kya lag raha hoon mai, mere se jyada stylish toh koi hai he nahi. But when I see the pictures now, my god, it is such an embarrassment," Kohli said in the video.

