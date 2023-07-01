Advertisement

Kya Soch Hai Re Teri: Fans Roast Chris Gayle After He Picks Jasprit Bumrah & Suryakumar Yadav As Key Players For India In ODI World Cup 2023

Universe boss Gayle picks up two key players for team India.

Updated: July 1, 2023 2:25 PM IST | By: CricketCountry Staff | Edited By: Driti Atri

New Delhi: India is all set to face the world in the upcoming ODI World Cup that is scheduled at home and looks forward to breaking the drought and winning an ICC trophy after a span of 10 years.

With less than three months to go, West Indies star player Chris Gayle picks up two key players for team India in the ODI World Cup 2023. In response he named star Indian bowler Jasprit Bumrah and star batter Suryakumar Yadav as his two key players. However, Gayle is getting mocked on social media by fans for his selction because Bumrah is out of action for almost an year now, whereas Surya got out for three back to back golden ducks in his last three ODI matches.

"Jasprit Bumrah for sure. I'm sure he's going to be back. And young man Surya (Suryakumar Yadav). These two guys will be key players for India", Gayle told the Times Of India.

 

Gayle Backs Virat Kohli

Gayle also backed his former RCB teammate Virat Kohli who recently got his mojo back in the game. He said Kohli is mentally very tough and believes that the veteran Indian batter will be dominating throughout the tournament.

"Tough times don't last long tough players last longer. Virat is tough mentally as well physically. I don't see any reason why he shouldn't go to this World Cup and dominate. As players, we always go through phases where things seem a bit dull and you need positive energy around to uplift yourself. Once we get back in the groove, we know how dangerous we can be," he added.

