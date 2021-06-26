New Delhi: Former Indian legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar has predicted that Kyle Jamieson is going to become one of the leading all-rounders of world cricket. The lanky gun fast bowler has had a dream start to his Test career as he has ticked the right boxes so far.

Jamieson has breathed down the neck of the best of batsmen in his young career thus far with his extra pace, bounce and accuracy. The fast bowler has done a fine job for New Zealand as he has picked 46 wickets at an average of 14.17. Furthermore, he has scored 256 runs at an impressive average of 42.67.

The all-rounder has shown the skills to go a long way in his career. Meanwhile, Jamieson was the difference between India and New Zealand in the World Test Championship final at Ageas Bowl, Southampton. The tall fast bowler scalped seven wickets in the game, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings. This was Jamieson’s fifth five-wicket haul in his short career of eight matches.

Furthermore, the ace fast bowler was able to get the big wicket of Indian skipper Virat Kohli in both innings. Jamieson was able to trouble Kohli consistently and played a key role in New Zealand’s historic win. Thus, he was also awarded the Player of the match.

“Jamieson is a fantastic bowler and a utility all-rounder in the New Zealand team. He is going to become one of the leading all-rounders in world cricket. When I had seen him last year in New Zealand, he impressed me with both bat and ball,” Sachin Tendulkar stated on his YouTube Channel.

Tendulkar added that Jamieson is a different bowler as he hits the deck hard and also seams the ball. The Master Blaster is impressed by Jamieson’s consistency.

“He is a different bowler from Southee, Boult, Wagner and de Grandhomme. This guy likes to hit the deck hard and likes to move the ball off the seam, while the others try to swing the ball away towards the slips. There were a few variations where he angled his wrists and bowled a booming inswinger. What I like was his consistency and he never looked out of rhythm,” Sachin Tendulkar signed off.