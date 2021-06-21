Rookie New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson, who rattled India with a fifer, on the second day of the World Test Championship final, feels that any batsman could have been dismissed with that inswinger that got rid of rival skipper Virat Kohli. <p></p> <p></p>Jamieson got a fivewicket haul as New Zealand dismissed India for 217 on the third day of the WTC final and then scored 101 for 2 at close of play. Asked if setting up Kohli with outswingers and then bringing one back in like they did in New Zealand is a template they have said, Jamieson answered in affirmative. <p></p> <p></p>"Oh, I guess yes. May be there is some sort of pattern and this we know talk about huge amount, the one that I was able to get him (Kohli) today certainly seamed back a little-bit. "And that was pretty hard to control as a bowler and pretty harder to manage as a batter no matter who you are. So I don't think it is necessarily just for him (Kohli)," Jamieson said at the virtual post-day press conference. <p></p> <p></p>According to the 26-year-old lanky speedster, who returned with fine figures of 5-31, Kohli's dismissal played a key part in how things unfolded on the second day. <p></p> <p></p>"Yeah, obviously he (Kohli) is a massive part of their team and pretty big wicket to get, so to get him pretty early morning, was I guess was nice and pleasing and pretty crucial for how the day followed," added the right-arm pacer. However he didn'tfeel that Kohli has any apparent glitches in his technique. <p></p> <p></p>"Oh, not really I think, he is (Kohli) world class batter and those guys don't tend to have too many chinks in their armoury. He is obviously a massive part of their line-up and to get him early certainly set things up nicely for us." <p></p> <p></p>Jamieson at times got the ball to wobble and it was satisfying to keep Kohli under control as the Indian captain in his 132-ball innings had a single boundary to his name. "It is pleasing in terms of for myself trying to wobble the ball and try and keep him in check a little-bit and to get that was pleasing and it was a great start for our day," the lanky pacer signed off.