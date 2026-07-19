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Kylian Mbappe bids emotional farewell to Didier Deschamps after France’s World Cup campaign

Kylian Mbappe shared an emotional farewell message for Didier Deschamps after the France coach's final match in charge. Deschamps ended his 14-year tenure following France's fourth-place finish at the FIFA World Cup 2026. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 19, 2026, 11:51 AM IST

Published On Jul 19, 2026, 11:51 AM IST

Last UpdatedJul 19, 2026, 11:51 AM IST

Mbappe's emotional farewell message to Didier Deschamps

Kylian Mbappe's emotional farewell message to Didier Deschamps

France striker Kylian Mbappe penned an emotional note for coach Didier Deschamps, who is departing after 14 years of exceptional dedication to Les Bleus and French football.

Mbappe pens emotional farewell to Deschamps

France finished fourth in the FIFA World Cup 2026 after going down 4-6 to England. It marked Deschamps’ farewell as France manager after 14 years in charge. The 57-year-old took over an underachieving side from Laurent Blanc in 2012 and led it to a second crown in 2018.

You who gave us so much. We should have offered you a better ending, but we failed.

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Putting words to what you brought over 14 years is very difficult, so major an actor were you in the revival of this team. People haven’t always known how to appreciate your greatness, but time and history will take care of thatâ€¦ Thank you for giving me the chance and opportunity to represent my country on the biggest stage for so many years,” Mbappe shared on X.

I feel privileged to have been able to stand alongside one of the greatest legends of our country, and I hold only excellent memories of everything we lived through and accomplished together.

I wish you the best in your new adventure, and thank you again for everything you brought to this jersey that means so much to us, ” he added.

Didier Deschamps leaves behind a historic legacy

Under Deschamps’ leadership, for fourteen years, the French national team regained credibility, respect, and affection by remaining at the highest world level, winning the 2018 World Cup, the 2021 Nations League, and reaching several major finals, all while maintaining exceptional consistency.

Captain of the team that won the World Cup in 1998, the European Championship in 2000, and then the World Cup-winning coach twenty years later, Deschamps occupies a unique place in the history of French football.

He nurture the development of numerous international players, united several groups around strong values, and helped strengthen the unique bond between the French people and their national team.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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