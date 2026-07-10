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Kylian Mbappe creates FIFA World Cup history, closes in on Lionel Messi’s all-time record

Kylain Mbappe created FIFA World Cup history during France's quarter-final win over Morocco. Take a look and read the full story to know all the important details and broken records.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 10, 2026, 08:53 AM IST

Published On Jul 10, 2026, 08:53 AM IST

Last UpdatedJul 10, 2026, 08:53 AM IST

Kylian Mbappe creates FIFA World Cup history

Kylian Mbappe creates FIFA World Cup history

France talisman Kylian Mbappe has carved his name deeper into football history, becoming the youngest player to feature in 20 FIFA World Cup matches and the fastest to reach the milestone of 20 World Cup goals after steering his side to its third FIFA World Cup semifinal.

Kylian Mbappe creates history with landmark FIFA World Cup appearance for France

The 27-year-old achieved the historic feat during France’s 2-0 quarter-final victory over Morocco at the Boston Stadium, where he recovered from a first-half penalty miss to score in the 60th minute before setting up teammate Ousmane Dembele for the second.

While Argentina’s Lionel Messi is the outright record holder for FIFA World Cup appearances with 30, Mbappe has become France’s first-most capped player in the competition with 20 appearances. He is level with Hugo Lloris and ahead of Antoine Griezmann, Olivier Giroud and Raphael Varane.

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With his eighth goal of the ongoing 2026 tournament, Mbappe has now taken his overall World Cup tally to 20 goals in just 20 appearances across three editions (2018, 2022, and 2026), just one goal shy of equalling Messi (21) for the most goals scored in the history of the competition.

France’s all-time leading goalscorer Kylian Mbappe has cemented his place among the greatest players in FIFA World Cup history across his appearances at three editions of the tournament. He features prominently in numerous all-time rankings and boasts an impressive collection of individual records.

After France’s 3-0 victory over Sweden at World Cup 2026, the 27-year-old Frenchman became the French player with the most wins in the tournament’s history (15). His 16th triumph, against Paraguay, saw him draw level with Brazil’s Cafu on the all-time list. Against Morocco in the quarter-final, he levelled with Miroslav Klose with 17 wins. Only Lionel Messi (20 wins) remains ahead of him.

With eight knockout-stage goals to his name before the 2026 tournament, Mbappe was level with Brazil’s Leonidas and Ronaldo. His brace against Sweden in France’s 3-0 win in New Jersey took him clear at the top of the all-time ranking, before he extended the record to 11 goals with another against Paraguay and to 12 against Morocco.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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