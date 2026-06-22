Kylian Mbappe on brink of historic milestone as France eye World Cup knockout spot

France captain Kylian Mbappe is set to make his 100th appearance for the national team when France faces Iraq in a FIFA World Cup Group I match on Monday.

The milestone comes less than a week after the 27-year-old became France’s all-time leading scorer.

Mbappe scored twice in France’s 3-1 victory over Senegal in its tournament opener on June 16, taking his international tally to 58 goals and surpassing Olivier Giroud’s previous national record of 57.

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“There is nothing bigger than the national team. There’s nothing bigger than the national team. One hundred, that’s historic. All the more when it’s the World Cup ,” Mbappe said at France’s pre-match press conference .

Deschamps and Lloris records within reach

He could overtake coach and former captain Didier Deschamps (103 appearances as a midfielder) if France goes deep at this tournament. Barring injury, Mbappe could go on to overtake goalkeeper Hugo Lloris’ record of 145 appearances for Les Bleus.

Mbappe made his France debut in 2017 at the age of 18 and will become the 10th French player to reach 100 international appearances. He currently has 58 goals in 99 matches for France.

Mbappe climbs World Cup goals chart

Mbappe scored four goals as France won the 2018 World Cup in Russia and added eight more at Qatar 2022, where he finished as the tournament’s top scorer. His two goals against Senegal increased his World Cup tally to 14, level with Germany’s Gerd Muller on the all-time World Cup scoring list.

Only Lionel Messi and Miroslav Klose, with 16 goals each, and Brazil’s Ronaldo, with 15, have scored more in the tournament’s history.

France focused on knockout qualification

Mbappe, however, stressed that France’s focus remained on advancing to the knockout stage.

“The importance and the stakes of the match are what really matter. We need a win to go through,” he said.

A victory over Iraq would secure France a place in the knockout stage.

(With IANS Inputs)