Kylian Mbappe’s World Cup MINDSET shows why he remains France’s biggest leader

France star Kylian Mbappe has underlined the importance of collective success over personal achievements, saying he would gladly go through an entire FIFA World Cup without scoring if it meant lifting the trophy with his country.

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Speaking to French television channel M6, the 27-year-old reflected on his previous World Cup experiences, winning the title in Russia in 2018 and finishing runner-up after France’s penalty shootout defeat to Argentina in the 2022 final.

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“I know how difficult it is to win a World Cup. As the years pass, you have to maintain the same hunger, motivation and excitement. Those are essential qualities if you want to go deep into the tournament,” Mbappe said as quoted by Xinhua.

Mbappe puts team success ahead of personal records

The French captain has already scored 12 goals across two World Cup campaigns and is within reach of becoming the competition’s all-time leading scorer. However, he insisted that personal milestones take a back seat to team success.

When asked whether he would accept winning the World Cup without finding the net, Mbappe replied: “I’d do it in a heartbeat. I’d sign up for that immediately. I’d be the first person celebrating on the Champs–Elysees.”

While eager to continue adding to his remarkable legacy, Mbappe said his primary objective remains bringing football’s biggest prize back to France.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to play in two World Cups, go far in both, and perform well. Of course, I want to keep making history, but above all I want to return to France with the World Cup trophy,” he said.

Mbappe also highlighted the role he hopes to play within the squad, particularly in helping younger players cope with the mental demands of the tournament.

“I’m happy to be here and to support the younger players, especially on the emotional side. Looking at the quality we have in the squad, I don’t need to teach anyone how to play football,” he added.

Managing pressure will be key for France

The forward stressed that talent alone is not enough to succeed on the biggest stage, pointing to the importance of handling pressure and maintaining composure.

“You have to know how to manage pressure. Everyone needs to arrive at the World Cup in the best possible condition, and building a successful team is never easy,” he said.

Mbappe also warned of the unforgiving nature of knockout football, reminding his teammates that a single mistake can end a team’s campaign.

“A World Cup isn’t played over two legs. One bad game can send you home. We have to stay in control of our emotions. That’s a message I try to repeat every day because we haven’t achieved anything yet,” he said.

(With IANS Inputs)