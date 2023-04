KZLS vs COL Dream11 Team Prediction, T10, Match 27: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Sharjah Ramadan T10, At Sharjah Cricket Stadium, 09:45 PM IST

TOSS: The match toss between Kabul Zalmi Live Star vs Colotta Chocolates will take place at 09:15 AM IST

Start Time: April 6, Thursday, 09:45 PM IST

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium

KZLS vs COL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: S Shah

Batters: U Khan, Fayyaz Ahmed, M Usman-II, Y Sharma

All-Rounders: S Laghari, A Tarique, F Afridi

Bowlers: T Latif, Z Farid, S Abdullah

KZLS vs COL Probable XI

Future Mattress: Dawood Ejaz, Umair Ali, Muhammad Usman-II, Shoaib Laghari, Usman Khan, Muhammad Uzair-Khan, Fayyaz-Ahmed, Syed-Haider Shah(WK), Zawar Farid, Raja Akifullah-Khan, Tahir Latif

DCC Starlets: Vaibhav Vaswani(WK), Akshat Rai, Karan Dhiman, Yug Sharma, Shaurya Singh, Aryan Praveen, Farman Afridi, Abdullah Tarique, Saad Abdullah, Parin Sethi, Mathew George