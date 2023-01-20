La Liga 2022-23: Memphis Depay Trains With Atletico Madrid Ahead Of Confirmation Of Barcelona Move
Depay will help cover for Joao Felix, who left to join Chelsea on loan a week ago.
Madrid: Dutch international striker Memphis Depay on Thursday trained with Atletico Madrid ahead of the confirmation of his signing from FC Barcelona. Depay will help cover for Joao Felix, who left to join Chelsea on loan a week ago. The 28-year-old Dutch striker leaves Barcelona after scoring 14 goals in 42 appearances since joining on a free transfer from Olympique Lyon in the summer of 2021 at the petition of former coach Ronald Koeman. The signing of Robert Lewandowski has seen Memphis drop down the pecking order at Camp Nou and that, along with an injury earlier in the season, means he has started just two league matches this campaign. Atletico are thought to have paid Barca around three million euros to buy Depay, which represents a decent return for Barca, given that they signed him for nothing. The striker's departure will also lower Barca's hefty wage bill, making it easier to meet financial fair play requirements in the future. Memphis will be available to make his debut when Atletico entertain Valladolid this weekend. According to various reports, Atletico's head coach, Diego Simeone, will leave the club after this season.
@Memphis, with permission from FC Barcelona, trained for the first time in Majadahonda while both clubs close their transfer. pic.twitter.com/y3TNuSjH74Atl tico de Madrid (@atletienglish) January 19, 2023
