Laal Singh Chaddha Review: Bollywood mega star Amir Khan’s much awaited movie Laal Singh Chaddha hit the theaters today. The movie is the official remake of Hollywood blockbuster Forrest Gump. Despite the massive ‘Boycott Laal Singh Chaddha’ Trend, the movie has received good response from the public so far. The critics have also praised the the movie saying that Amir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha has done justice to Forrest Gump.

Meanwhile former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra found himself on the receiving end of few fans when he posted a review of Laal Singh Chaddha. Aakash praised the movie and Amir Khan’s performance in his tweet which irked a few fans. Saw #LaalSinghChaddha last night. What an epic performance by Aamir one of his finest (and that says a lot for someone with the body of work that he has Lagaan, Gajni, Dangal etc.). The film grows on you & you fall in love wid Laal Singh. Wishing

Soon after his tweet, the fans started unsubscribing from Aakash Chopra’s account. A fan wrote, “See opinion is your choice but paid opinion is what not expected from anyone.. bye bye from my side too! All the best for your new paid promotion job”

Meanwhile, Aakash Chopra was not intimidated by the outrage of fans and gave a befitting reply to his trollers. “Bye bye ? I value each one of my subscribers love them to bits but if you think that I’m not entitled to an opinion that’s not aligned with your opinion, I’ll walk you out myself,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, other cricketers like Suresh Raina and Virender Sehwag also watched Laal Singh Chaddha and gave positive reviews to the film. Both players attended the screening of the movie organized by Amir Khan.