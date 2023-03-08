'Laga laga Virat ko laga...': Rohit Sharma Leads Charge As Indian Players Celebrate Holi- Watch

Amidst their preparation for the fourth and final test against Australia, the Holi fever has taken over Team India.

On the special occasion of Holi, Indian players and support staff celebrated the festivals of colour together. In a video that was shared by BCCI's official Twitter handle on Wednesday, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was seen leading the charge and playing Holi in the team camp. The video of fun-filled Indian team's Holi celebration is going viral on social media platforms.

As on the field, skipper Rohit Sharma took charge off the field as well, as he didn't leave a single person clean and applied colours to everyone including the ones who were the most apprehensive, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara.