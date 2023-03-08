'Laga laga Virat ko laga...': Rohit Sharma Leads Charge As Indian Players Celebrate Holi- Watch
In a video that was shared by BCCI's official Twitter handle on Wednesday, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was seen leading the charge and playing Holi in the team camp.
New Delhi: Amidst their preparation for the fourth and final test against Australia, the Holi fever has taken over Team India. On the special occasion of Holi, Indian players and support staff celebrated the festivals of colour together. In a video that was shared by BCCI's official Twitter handle on Wednesday, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma was seen leading the charge and playing Holi in the team camp. The video of fun-filled Indian team's Holi celebration is going viral on social media platforms. As on the field, skipper Rohit Sharma took charge off the field as well, as he didn't leave a single person clean and applied colours to everyone including the ones who were the most apprehensive, Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara.
Colours, smiles & more! ?Do not miss #TeamIndia's Holi celebration in Ahmedabad ? pic.twitter.com/jOAKsxayBA BCCI (@BCCI) March 8, 2023
The Indian team will be in action from Thursday, March 9 onwards. India has dominated Australia in the first two Test matches but Aussie fought back in the third Test in Indore. With the series poised at 2-1, the hosts may be ahead, but the World Test Championship (WTC) points at stake. Australia have already qualified for the WTC final and India have to win to seal their spot unless they want to get qualification out of their control. Team India would be facing Australia in the final test and it is a crucial one for them as their spot in the finals of the World Test Championship is on the line.
