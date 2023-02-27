Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 11 for Today Pakistan Super League 2022 Between LAH vs ISL. Also, Check Multan Sultans Dream 11 Team Player List, Karachi Kings Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips. LAH vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 16: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore at 7:30 PM IST February 27.

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Sam Billings,

Batters: Colin Munro, Rassie van der Dussen,

Allrounders: Sikandar Raza, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Probable Playing XIs

Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rassie van der Dussen, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.