Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing 11 for Today Pakistan Super League 2022 Between LAH vs ISL. Also, Check Multan Sultans Dream 11 Team Player List, Karachi Kings Dream11 Team Player List, and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

Updated: February 27, 2023 5:07 PM IST | Edited By: Driti Atri
Match: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United T20 Match, Pakistan Super LeagyeT20, February 27.

Match Toss: 7:30 PM IST.

Date and Time: 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Karachi.

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Sam Billings, Azam Khan(c)

Batters: Colin Munro, Rassie van der Dussen, Fakhar Zaman(vc)

Allrounders: Sikandar Raza, Shadab Khan

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Fazalhaq Farooqi

Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Probable Playing XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan.

Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rassie van der Dussen, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.

 

 

