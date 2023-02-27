LAH vs ISL Dream11 Team Prediction Pakistan Super League 2022, Match 16: Captain, Fantasy Playing Tips Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore at 7:30 PM IST February 27
Match: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United T20 Match, Pakistan Super League T20, February 27. Match Toss: 7:30 PM IST. Date and Time: 8:00 PM IST. Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Dream11 TeamWicketkeepers: Sam Billings, Azam Khan(c) Batters: Colin Munro, Rassie van der Dussen, Fakhar Zaman(vc) Allrounders: Sikandar Raza, Shadab Khan Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United Probable Playing XIsLahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Hussain Talat, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, and Zaman Khan. Islamabad United: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Rassie van der Dussen, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Mubasir Khan, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.
