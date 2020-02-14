LAH vs MAR Dream11 Team Prediction MCC tour of Pakistan: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Lahore Qalandars vs MCC Match at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore 5:30 PM IST:

Dream11 Team Prediction

For the first time since 1973, The Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) will be touring Pakistan. Four matches will be played and MCC will be led by former Sri Lankan captain Kumar Sangakkara. On the other hand, the PSL franchise Lahore Qalandars will be led by Sohail Akhtar. While the Qalandars have a good knowledge of the conditions, the key for MCC would be to adapt to the conditions quickly. MCC have a good mix – experienced players like Samit Patel, Ravi Bopara would be the key for them.

TOSS The toss between Lahore Qalandars vs MCC will take place at 5:00 PM (IST).

Time: 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore

Keeper Michael Burgess

Batters Sohail Akhtar, Salman Butt, Fakhar Zaman, Kumar Sangakkara (VC), Arron Lilley

All-Rounders Roelof van der Merwe, Mohammad Hafeez (C)

Bowlers Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Safyaan Sharif

Probable Playing XIs:

Lahore Qalandars:

Sohail Akhtar (C), Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Salman Butt, Usman Shinwari, Fakhar Zaman, Jaahid Ali, Raja Farzan, Faizan Khan, Dilbar Hussain.

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC):

Michael Burgess (WK), Kumar Sangakkara (C), Arron Lilley, Will Rhodes, Ravi Bopara, Ross Whiteley, Roelof van der Merwe, Michael Leask, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Fred Klaassen, Safyaan Sharif.

SQUADS

Lahore Qalandars:

Sohail Akhtar (C), Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Salman Butt, Usman Shinwari, Fakhar Zaman, Jaahid Ali, Raja Farzan, Faizan Khan, Dilbar Hussain, David Wiese, Chris Lynn, Samit Patel, Seekkuge Prasanna, Ben Dunk, Dave Vilas

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC):

Michael Burgess (WK), Kumar Sangakkara (C), Arron Lilley, Will Rhodes, Ravi Bopara, Ross Whiteley, Roelof van der Merwe, Michael Leask, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Fred Klaassen, Safyaan Sharif, Imran Qayyum.

