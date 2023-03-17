Advertisement

LAH vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, PSL, Eliminator 2: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Pakistan Super League, At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 7:30 PM IST

Best players list of LAH vs PES, Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team Player List, Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: March 17, 2023 2:14 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud
TOSS: The match toss between LAH vs PES will take place at 07:00 PM IST

Start Time: 17 March, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

 

LAH vs PES My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Haris

Batters: Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub

All-rounders: Hussain Talat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aamir Jamal

Bowlers: Salman Irshad, Rashid Khan(vc), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf

 

LAH vs PES Probable XI

Lahore Qalandars (LAH): Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Tahir Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Peshawar Zalmi (PES): Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, James Neesham, Aamer Jamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Wahab Riaz, Salman Irshad

