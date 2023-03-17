Advertisement
LAH vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction, PSL, Eliminator 2: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs for Pakistan Super League, At Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 7:30 PM IST
Best players list of LAH vs PES, Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team Player List, Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
My Dream11 Team LAH vs PES Dream11 Team Prediction LAH vs PES 2023: Best players list of LAH vs PES, Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team Player List, Peshawar Zalmi Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.
TOSS: The match toss between LAH vs PES will take place at 07:00 PM IST
Start Time: 17 March, 7:30 PM IST
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
LAH vs PES My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeeper: Mohammad Haris
Batters: Babar Azam(c), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub
All-rounders: Hussain Talat, Azmatullah Omarzai, Aamir Jamal
Bowlers: Salman Irshad, Rashid Khan(vc), Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf
LAH vs PES Probable XI
Lahore Qalandars (LAH): Fakhar Zaman, Mirza Tahir Baig, Abdullah Shafique, Sam Billings (wk), Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan
Peshawar Zalmi (PES): Babar Azam (c), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Haseebullah Khan (wk), Tom Kohler-Cadmore, James Neesham, Aamer Jamal, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Wahab Riaz, Salman Irshad
