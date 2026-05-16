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Lakshmipathy Balaji names THIS star as a shorter version of Rohit Sharma, his name is…

Former Indian cricketer Lakshmipathy Balaji names a star player as a shorter version of Rohit Sharma. Take a look and read the full story.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |May 16, 2026, 07:47 PM IST

Published On May 16, 2026, 07:47 PM IST

Last UpdatedMay 16, 2026, 07:47 PM IST

Lakshmipathy Balaji compares Shubman Gill to Rohit Sharma

Lakshmipathy Balaji compares star player to Rohit Sharma

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, has taken a different direction. The last match of the tournament was played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). This match was important for Ruturaj Gaikwad’s side as the victory could help to make them to make their spot stronger in the playoffs of the league.

However, the result shocked the fans and gave them goosebumps as well. Because, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by 7 wickets. This victory for LSG made the tournament more intense and suspenseful.

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Also Read: IPL 2026: Mitchell Marsh’s four consecutive sixes heroics guide LSG to a 7-wicket win over CSK

Lakshmipathy Balaji compares Shubman Gill to Rohit Sharma

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer and one of the finest bowlers of all time, Lakshmipathy Balaji, praised a star Gujarat Titans (GT) captain, Shubman Gill, for his impressive batting performance. Balaji hailed him for his personal growth and consistency since joining Gujarat Titans in IPL 2022.

Not only this, Lakshmipathy Balaji also complimented him by saying a ‘shorter version of Rohit Sharma’ for his heavy batting and classical shots.

â€œHe is a classical cricketer who bats with ease. He is the shorter version of Rohit Sharma. Like Rohit, he is flamboyant, has the extra time, and plays the backfoot cover drive. His playing conventional cricket, but at a high strike rate with consistency, has influenced the team a lot. He is such an improved player with back-to-back excellent seasons,” Balaji said.

Shubman Gill’s impressive batting performance for GT in IPL 2026

Shubman Gill showcased a brilliant batting performance for Gujarat Titans. Shubman Gill has played 11 matches in the tournament so far, scoring 467 runs out of them. In this year’s IPL edition, Shubman Gill smashed four fifties for Gujarat Titans.

Shubman Gill also achieved a huge milestone in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. During the match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), he became the youngest batter to score 4,000 runs in the tournament. Gill also thrashed Virat Kohli’s record.

Also Read: ‘Absolute Nonsense’: Former CSK legend SLAMS Akash Singh’s viral chit celebration

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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