For IPL Chairman Lalit Modi has married Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen. Modi shared the pics on Twitter an confirmed that marriage. "Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon," wrote Modi. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">Just back in london after a whirling global tour <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/maldives?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#maldives</a> # sardinia with the families - not to mention my <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/betterhalf?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#betterhalf</a> @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon. ?????????? <a href="https://t.co/Vvks5afTfz">pic.twitter.com/Vvks5afTfz</a></p> <p></p> Lalit Kumar Modi (@LalitKModi) <a href="https://twitter.com/LalitKModi/status/1547587779852259329?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">July 14, 2022</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script>