Lalit Modi Marries Bollywood Star Sushmita Sen, Photos Set Internet On Fire: Watch Pics
Lalit Modi Marries Sushmita Sen

For IPL Chairman Lalit Modi has married Bollywood actor Sushmita Sen. Modi shared the pics on Twitter an confirmed that marriage. “Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families – not to mention my #betterhalf @sushmitasen47 – a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon,” wrote Modi.