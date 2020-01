LAM vs MAU Dream11 Team Prediction Spanish Regional T10 League 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cri

LAM vs MAU Dream11 Team Prediction

Spanish Regional T10 League 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips La Manga vs Madrid United Match 8 at Woodbridge Oval 8:30 PM IST:

TOSS – The toss between La Manga vs Madrid United will take place at 8:00 PM (IST).

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Woodbridge Oval

My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper Adam Alger (vc)

All-rounder Tom Culshaw (c), Ittfaq Ahmed

Batsmen Keiran Wood, Tommy Knowles, Mohammad Ashraf, Pawitter Singh, Jabar Ali

Bowlers Connor Wood, Robiul Khan, Noore Azman

Probable Playing XIs

La Manga: Adam Alger (wk), Keiran Wood, Tommy Knowles, Pawitter Singh, Jonathan Kinsella, Paul Harvey, Tom Culshaw, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Connor Wood, Amandeep Singh, Arwinder Singh

Madrid United: Waheed Akhtar (wk), Tauqeer Hussain, Kashif Aziz, Ashan Yaqoob, Ittfaq Ahmed, Kashif Rana, Mohammad Ashraf, Robiul Khan, Abdul Hafeez Niazi, Usman Ali, Mohammad Tauseef Arshad

SQUADS

La Manga: Adam Alger, Keiran wood, Tommy Knowles, Paul fletcher, Pawitter Singh, Neil brook, Joel brook, Jonathan Kinsella, Paul Sadler, Ollie Jarvis, Paul Harvey, Tom Culshaw, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Connor wood, Alfie court, Hugh James, Sohail khan, Arwinder Singh, Amandeep Singh, Andy McCulloch

Madrid United: Waheed Akhtar, Tauqeer Hussain, Kashif Aziz, Zia Ul Qayum, Ahsan Yaqoob, Abdul Kalam Azad, Jabar Ali, Ittfaq Ahmed, Kashif Rana, Mohammad Tauseef Mohammad Tauseef Arshad, Qadar Nawaz, Mohammad Ashraf, Robiul Khan, Abdul Hafeez Abdul Hafeez Niazi, Usman Ali, Tasawar Azam, Noore Azman.

