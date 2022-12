Lanka Premier League 2022: GG VS JK Dream11 Team Prediction, Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Kings: Captain, Vi

My Dream11 Team Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Kings Dream11 Team Prediction GUA VS VOY2022: Best players list of GG vs JK, Gladiators Dream11 Team Player List, Kings Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Kings will take place at 02:30PM IST

Start Time: 03:00 PM IST

Venue: R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

GG VS JK My Dream11 Team

WicketKeeper: Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis (C)

Batsmen: Avishka Fernando (VC), Shoib Malik, Thanuka Dabare

All-rounders: Imad Wasim, James Fuller

Bowlers: Nuwan Thushara, Binura Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana

GG VS JK Probable XI

Galle Gladiators: Thanuka Dabare, Kusal Mendis(captain)(wk), Lahiru Udara, Asad Shafiq, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Nuwanidu Fernando, Wahab Riaz, Nuwan Thushara, Nuwan Pradeep, Lakshan Sandakan

Jaffna Kings: Avishka Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama(wk), Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Thisara Perera (captain), Shoaib Malik, Dhananjaya de Silva, James Fuller, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Dunith Wellalage, Dilshan Madushanka, Waqar Salamkheil