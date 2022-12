Lanka Premier League 2022: GG vs KF Dream11 Team Prediction, Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Falcons: Captain, V

Lanka Premier League 2022: GG vs KF Dream11 Team Prediction, Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Falcons: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For Lanka Premier League 2022, Match 4, At Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium

TOSS: The match toss between Galle Gladiators vs Kandy Falcons will take place at 7:00 PM IST

Start Time: 7:30 PM

Venue: Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium

GG vs KF My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Kusal Mendis

Batsmen: Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Pathum Nissanka, Andre Fletcher(vc)

All-rounders: Imad Wasim, Nimesh Vimukthi, Wanindu Hasaranga(c)

Bowlers: Nuwan Pradeep, Mohammad Hasnain, Fabian Allen

GG vs KF Probable XI

Galle Gladiators(GG): Kusal Mendis, Azam Khan , Nuwanidu Fernando, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shammu Ashan, Movin Subasingha, Imad Wasim, Pulina Tharanga, Nuwan Thushara, Nuwan Pradeep, Wahab Riaz

Kandy Falcons(KF): Pathum Nissanka, Andre Fletcher, Ashen Bandara, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga , Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Isuru Udana, Ashian Daniel, Zahoor Khan