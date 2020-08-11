Ahead of the cash-rich Indian Premier League takes place in UAE amid the pandemic, the inaugural season of the Lankan Premier League is scheduled to take place before that – tentatively starting from August 28. There is no doubt that IPL is arguably the most popular cricket league in the world and LPL borrowing IPL franchise names is a testament to that. For example, CSK is Colombo Super Kings and DC is Delhi Capitals.

Also, Galle Lions resemble Gujarat Lions, while Kandy Royals with Rajasthan Royals, Jaffna Sunrisers with Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Senior sports statistician Mohandas Menon was the one to point this resemblance as he took to Twitter and posted. His post read, “You get a deja vu feeling, with the names of the teams for the 2020 Lanka Premier League (LPL).”

You get a deja vu feeling, with the names of the teams for the 2020 Lanka Premier League (LPL). – Colombo Super Kings (CSK) – Dambulla Capitals (DC) – Galle Lions (GL) – Jaffna Sunrisers (JS) – Kandy Royals (KR) Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) August 10, 2020

Here is how Twitterverse reacted to the post:

Thankfully they cant copy Mumbai Indians 😂 @mipaltan Gotham (@GothamTikyani) August 11, 2020

Disappointed that the following names are missing Kandy Knight Riders (KKR) Sunrisers Hambantota (SRH) Baskar (@Baskar911) August 10, 2020

It would be good to have some authority and originality in naming them if they take this seriously. And what’s the point in this? Do they really think people mistook their name and hit them for the IPL teams? CricIndeed (@CricIndeed) August 10, 2020

According to crictracker.com, 70 players, big names like Liam Plunkett, Dwayne Smith, and Tim Southee, will be participating in Lanka Premier League. The LPL is expected to begin on August 28 and end on September 20. However, the Sri Lankan board has not announced the official schedule of the games.

Meanwhile, the IPL is scheduled to start from September 19 and the final would take place on November 10.