‘Lath Gaad Diya Chode Ne’- Indian Fans Go Crazy After Neeraj Chopra Bags Historic Silver In World Athletics Championships 2022

New Delhi: India’s golden boy Neeraj Chopra created history on Sunday as he won a silver medal in the ongoing World Athletics Championships 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. The Indian Javelin Thrower got 88.09 meters in his fourth attempt to clinch a historic medal in the competition. He started the final with a foul but got back into the groove quickly as he performed brilliantly to win his first medal in the World Athletics Championships. It also filled Indian fans with joy as they went crazy on Twitter and congratulated the athlete for his remarkable achievement in one of the toughest Athletics competitions.

Neeraj Chopra’s silver is also India’s second-ever medal in the World Athletics Championships. Anju Bobby George was the fist Indian athlete to win a medal in the competition. After the victory, fans congratulated the Indian athlete on Twitter.

“#Congratulations @Neeraj_chopra1 #silvermedal 88.13 #WorldAthleticsChampionships,” wrote a fan.

“@Neeraj_chopra1 has knack of making history, infact he is writing history for Indian Athletics and we are witnessing. Silver medal Wonder boy from Indian Athletics won second medal for India in #WorldAthleticsChampionships history after @anjubobbygeorg1,” wrote another fan.

@Neeraj_chopra1 has knack of making history, infact he is writing history for Indian Athletics and we are witnessing. Silver medal Wonder boy from Indian Athletics won second medal for India in #WorldAthleticsChampionships history after @anjubobbygeorg1 #NeerajChopra Sandeep Deokar (@smdeokar) July 24, 2022

See more reactions:

Neeraj Chopra is a superhero everyone should look upto. Amlendu sharma (@amlendu_sharma) July 24, 2022

Here’s that moment when Neeraj Chopra created history, becoming the first ?? man to medal at the Athletics World Championships. After one of his worst starts to a competition this season, he was out of the podium after three throws before throwing 88.13m that secured him a ? pic.twitter.com/Pr9L0jgip5 jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) July 24, 2022

It’s a historic World Championship Medal for #India ?? Olympic Champion Neeraj Chopra wins Silver Medal in men’s Javelin Throw final of the #WorldAthleticsChamps with a throw of 88.13m Congratulations India!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/nbbGYsw4Mr Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) July 24, 2022