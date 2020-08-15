Dream11 Team Prediction

LCC vs OCC ECS Belgium T10 League 2020: Captain And Vice-Captain, Fantasy Cricket Tips Liege CC vs Ostend CC at Belgian Oval in Gent at 2:30 PM IST August 15:

The ECS Belgium T10 League is a two-day affair and will be hosted at the Belgian Oval in Gent, Belgium from August 15 to August 16, 2020.

The Belgium T10 League will see six teams participate Mechelen Eagles CC, Exiles CC, Hasselt CC, Beveren CC, Liege CC and Ostend CC. The teams have been divided into two groups of three.

The top two teams from each group will qualify for the playoff stage which would comprise of Semifinal, Shield Final and Final. All the playoff games are scheduled for Sunday, August 16.

Shafaqat Muhammad(captain), Zaman Farooq(vice-captain), Omid Rahimi, Umair Rafi Butt, Ali Raza, Faisal Khaliq, Adnan Razzaq, Ali Hassan Ghuman, Aamir Nadeem, Banujan Anton Sanjeeva, Noorullah Sidiqi.