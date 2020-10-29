LEG-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Karbonn Andhra T20 Match

<h2>Dream11 Tips And Prediction</h2> <p></p>Legends XI vs Chargers XI Dream11 Team Prediction Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 - Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today's LEG-XI vs CHA-XI at Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram: In another high-voltage battle of Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 2020, Legends XI will take on Chargers XI in the match no. 17 at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram Saturday - October 30. The Karbonn Andhra T20 Legends XI vs Chargers XI match will begin at 9.30 AM IST. Here is the Karbonn Andhra T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and LEG-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, LEG-XI vs CHA-XI Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, LEG-XI vs CHA-XI Probable XIs Karbonn Andhra T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction - Legends XI vs Chargers XI. <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 match toss between Legends XI vs Chargers XI will take place at 9 AM (IST) - October 30. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Time:</strong> 9.30 AM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Dr. PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram. <p></p><h2>LEG-XI vs CHA-XI My Dream11 Team</h2> <p></p>Wicketkeeper- Srikar-Bharat <p></p> <p></p>Batsmen- Sandeep, Sumanth, Avinash, Lakshman <p></p> <p></p>All-Rounders G Manish, Kumar, Sai Teja <p></p> <p></p>Bowlers- Ayyapp, S K Ismail, Harishankar Reddy <p></p><h2>LEG-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 Prediction</h2> <p></p><strong>Legends XI (LEG-XI) Key Players</strong> <p></p> <p></p>B Sivacharan Singh (WK) <p></p>K N Prudhvi Raj <p></p>G Jayawardhane <p></p>K Karanshinde <p></p> <p></p><strong>Chargers XI (CHA-XI) Key Players</strong> <p></p> <p></p>P Avinash <p></p>Y Sandeep <p></p>SK Rashid <p></p>Bodapati Sumanth <p></p><h2>LEG-XI vs CHA-XI Probable Playing XIs</h2> <p></p>Legends XI: B Sivacharan Singh (WK), K N Prudhvi Raj, G Jayawardhane, K Karanshinde, M Raju Kulayappa, Sk Noor Basha, K Maheep Kumar, S Charan Sai Teja, G Manish, GS Ashish Reddy, I Kartik Raman. <p></p> <p></p>Chargers XI: Kona Srikar-Bharat (WK), P Avinash, Y Sandeep, SK Rashid, Bodapati Sumanth, Nitish Kumar Reddy, KP Sai Rahul, B Vinay, Bandaru Ayyappa, A Brahma Teja, N Madhav. <p></p><h2>LEG-XI vs CHA-XI SQUADS</h2> <p></p><strong>LEGENDS XI (LEG-XI):</strong> B Sivacharan Singh, K N Prudhvi Raj, G Jayawardhane, K Karanshinde, M Raju Kulayappa, Sk Noor Basha, K Maheep Kumar, S Charan Sai Teja, G Manish, GS Ashish Reddy, I Kartik Raman, M Harishankar Reddy, S K Ismail, B Sai Vignesh, V Venu. <p></p> <p></p><strong>CHARGERS XI (CHA-XI):</strong> Kona Srikar-Bharat, P Avinash, Y Sandeep, K Dheeraj Lakshman, SK Rashid, Bodapati Sumanth, Nitish Kumar Reddy, KP Sai Rahul, B Vinay, Bandaru Ayyappa, B Santosh Kumar, CH Siddhart, A Brahma Teja, Y Pramod, N Madhav. <p></p><h2>Check Dream11 Prediction/ LEG-XI Dream11 Team/ CHA-XI Dream11 Team/ Legends XI Dream11 Team Prediction/ Chargers XI Dream11 Team Prediction/ Dream11 Guru Tips Karbonn Andhra T20 2020/ Online Cricket Tips and more.</h2>