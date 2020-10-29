LEG-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 Team Prediction: Fantasy Tips & Probable XIs For Today’s Karbonn Andhra T20 Match

Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Legends XI vs Chargers XI Dream11 Team Prediction Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 – Fantasy Playing Tips, Probable XIs, Dream11 Guru Tips, Probable XIs For Today’s LEG-XI vs CHA-XI at Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram: In another high-voltage battle of Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 2020, Legends XI will take on Chargers XI in the match no. 17 at the Dr PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram Saturday – October 30. The Karbonn Andhra T20 Legends XI vs Chargers XI match will begin at 9.30 AM IST. Here is the Karbonn Andhra T20 Dream11 Guru Tips and LEG-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 Team Prediction, LEG-XI vs CHA-XI Fantasy Cricket Prediction T20 game, LEG-XI vs CHA-XI Probable XIs Karbonn Andhra T20, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Legends XI vs Chargers XI.

TOSS: The Karbonn Andhra T20 2020 match toss between Legends XI vs Chargers XI will take place at 9 AM (IST) – October 30.

Time: 9.30 AM IST

Venue: Dr. PVG Raju ACA Sports Complex, Vizianagaram.

LEG-XI vs CHA-XI My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper- Srikar-Bharat

Batsmen- Sandeep, Sumanth, Avinash, Lakshman

All-Rounders G Manish, Kumar, Sai Teja

Bowlers- Ayyapp, S K Ismail, Harishankar Reddy

LEG-XI vs CHA-XI Dream11 Prediction

Legends XI (LEG-XI) Key Players

B Sivacharan Singh (WK)

K N Prudhvi Raj

G Jayawardhane

K Karanshinde

Chargers XI (CHA-XI) Key Players

P Avinash

Y Sandeep

SK Rashid

Bodapati Sumanth

LEG-XI vs CHA-XI Probable Playing XIs

Legends XI: B Sivacharan Singh (WK), K N Prudhvi Raj, G Jayawardhane, K Karanshinde, M Raju Kulayappa, Sk Noor Basha, K Maheep Kumar, S Charan Sai Teja, G Manish, GS Ashish Reddy, I Kartik Raman.

Chargers XI: Kona Srikar-Bharat (WK), P Avinash, Y Sandeep, SK Rashid, Bodapati Sumanth, Nitish Kumar Reddy, KP Sai Rahul, B Vinay, Bandaru Ayyappa, A Brahma Teja, N Madhav.

LEG-XI vs CHA-XI SQUADS

LEGENDS XI (LEG-XI): B Sivacharan Singh, K N Prudhvi Raj, G Jayawardhane, K Karanshinde, M Raju Kulayappa, Sk Noor Basha, K Maheep Kumar, S Charan Sai Teja, G Manish, GS Ashish Reddy, I Kartik Raman, M Harishankar Reddy, S K Ismail, B Sai Vignesh, V Venu.

CHARGERS XI (CHA-XI): Kona Srikar-Bharat, P Avinash, Y Sandeep, K Dheeraj Lakshman, SK Rashid, Bodapati Sumanth, Nitish Kumar Reddy, KP Sai Rahul, B Vinay, Bandaru Ayyappa, B Santosh Kumar, CH Siddhart, A Brahma Teja, Y Pramod, N Madhav.

