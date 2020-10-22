LEG-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 Team Prediction: Captain, Fantasy Tips & Predicted XIs For Today’s Andhra T20 2020 October 23 1:30 PM IST

LEG-XI vs KIN-XI Dream11 Tips And Prediction

Legends XI vs Kings XI Dream11 Team Prediction Andhra T20 2020 – Fantasy Cricket Tips, Probable XIs For Today's LEG-XI vs KIN-XI at Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur

TOSS: The Andhra T20 match toss between Legends XI and Kings XI will take place at 1:00 PM (IST) – October 23.

Time: 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Rural Development Trust Stadium, Anantapur

LEG-XI vs KIN-XI My Dream11 Team

Naren Reddy (captain), Pinninti Tapaswi (vice-captain), C Rajan Ganeshwar, J Sai Krishna, G Ashish Reddy, I Karthik Raman, Kunnala Bhima Rao, M Harishankar Reddy, B Sivacharan Singh, M Dheeraj Kumar, Guramkonda Jayawardhane

LEG-XI vs KIN-XI Probable Playing XIs

Legends XI: B Sivacharan Singh, K N Prudhvi Raj, G Jayawardhane, K Karanshinde, M Raju Kulayappa, Sk Noor Basha, K Maheep Kumar, S Charan Sai Teja, G Manish, GS Ashish Reddy, I Kartik Raman

Kings XI: M Lekhaz Reddy, M Dheeraj Kumar, Chengalpet Rajan Gnaneshwar, M A Praneeth, Jyothi Sai Krishna, M Ravi Kiran, Naren Reddy, Jagdish Rami Reddy, V Sanjay Naidu, Pinninti Tapaswi, K Bhima Rao

LEG-XI vs KIN-XI Squads

Legends XI: P Raj, Guramkonda Jayawardhane, Jogesh, V Venu, R Kulayappa, K Shinde, C Sai Teja, S Vignesh, S Ismail, M Kumar, TVS Swaroop, B Sivacharan Singh, Noor Basha, GS Ashish Reddy, Manish Golamaru, I Karthik Raman, M Harishankar Reddy, Shivraj, Anjaneyulu

Kings XI: Kunnala Bhima Rao, S Ashish, MA Praneeth, Pranay Kumar, J Reddy, S Naidu, K Sudharsan, C Rajan Ganeshwar, Pinninti Tapaswi, Jyothi Sai Krishna, Naren Reddy, M Dheeraj Kumar, M Lekhaz Reddy, Ravi Kiran

