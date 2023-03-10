Legends League Cricket: INM vs ASL Dream11 Team Prediction, Indian Maharajas vs Asian Lions: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 1, At West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

Best players list of Indian Maharajas vs Asian Lions, Indian Maharajas Dream11 Team Player List, Asia Lions Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

My Dream11 Team Indian Maharajas vs Asian Lions Dream11 Team Prediction INM vs ASL: Best players list of Indian Maharajas vs Asian Lions, Indian Maharajas Dream11 Team Player List, Asia Lions Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips. Best players list of Indian Maharajas vs Asian Lions, Indian Maharajas Dream11 Team Player List, Asia Lions Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

TOSS: The match toss between Indian Maharajas vs Asian Lions will take place at 7:30 PM IST The match toss between Indian Maharajas vs Asian Lions will take place at 7:30 PM IST

Start Time: 10 March, 08:00 PM IST 10 March, 08:00 PM IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha : West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

INM vs ASL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: R Uthappa(VC) R Uthappa

Batters: G Gambhir, S Raina, M Kaif G Gambhir, S Raina, M Kaif

All-Rounders: Y Pathan, I Pathan, T Dilshan(C), T Perera Y Pathan, I Pathan, T Dilshan, T Perera

Bowlers: Sreesanth, H Singh, S Akhtar Sreesanth, H Singh, S Akhtar

INM vs ASL Probable XI

Indian Maharajas: Gautam Gambhir (C), Murali Vijay, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Praveen Kumar, Pravin Tambe, Ashok Dinda Gautam Gambhir, Murali Vijay, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Praveen Kumar, Pravin Tambe, Ashok Dinda

Asia Lions: TM Dilshan, Upul Tharanaga, Paras Khadka, Misbah-ul-Haq, Asghar Afghan, Shahid Afridi (C), Thisara Perera, Abdul Razzaq, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dilhara Fernando, Sohail Tanvir TM Dilshan, Upul Tharanaga, Paras Khadka, Misbah-ul-Haq, Asghar Afghan, Shahid Afridi, Thisara Perera, Abdul Razzaq, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dilhara Fernando, Sohail Tanvir

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.