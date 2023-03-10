Legends League Cricket: INM vs ASL Dream11 Team Prediction, Indian Maharajas vs Asian Lions: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 1, At West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
TOSS: The match toss between Indian Maharajas vs Asian Lions will take place at 7:30 PM IST
Start Time: 10 March, 08:00 PM IST
Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
INM vs ASL My Dream11 Team
Wicketkeepers: R Uthappa(VC)
Batters: G Gambhir, S Raina, M Kaif
All-Rounders: Y Pathan, I Pathan, T Dilshan(C), T Perera
Bowlers: Sreesanth, H Singh, S Akhtar
INM vs ASL Probable XI
Indian Maharajas: Gautam Gambhir (C), Murali Vijay, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Praveen Kumar, Pravin Tambe, Ashok Dinda
Asia Lions: TM Dilshan, Upul Tharanaga, Paras Khadka, Misbah-ul-Haq, Asghar Afghan, Shahid Afridi (C), Thisara Perera, Abdul Razzaq, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dilhara Fernando, Sohail Tanvir
Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
