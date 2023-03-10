Legends League Cricket: INM vs ASL Dream11 Team Prediction, Indian Maharajas vs Asian Lions: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 1, At West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

Legends League Cricket: INM vs ASL Dream11 Team Prediction, Indian Maharajas vs Asian Lions: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 1, At West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

Best players list of Indian Maharajas vs Asian Lions, Indian Maharajas Dream11 Team Player List, Asia Lions Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

Updated: March 10, 2023 1:02 PM IST | Edited By: Sunny Daud
My Dream11 Team Indian Maharajas vs Asian Lions Dream11 Team Prediction INM vs ASL: Best players list of Indian Maharajas vs Asian Lions, Indian Maharajas Dream11 Team Player List, Asia Lions Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips.

 

TOSS: The match toss between Indian Maharajas vs Asian Lions will take place at 7:30 PM IST

Start Time: 10 March, 08:00 PM IST

Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha

 

INM vs ASL My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: R Uthappa(VC)

Batters: G Gambhir, S Raina, M Kaif

All-Rounders: Y Pathan, I Pathan, T Dilshan(C), T Perera

Bowlers: Sreesanth, H Singh, S Akhtar

 

INM vs ASL Probable XI

Indian Maharajas: Gautam Gambhir (C), Murali Vijay, Suresh Raina, Robin Uthappa, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Praveen Kumar, Pravin Tambe, Ashok Dinda

 

Asia Lions: TM Dilshan, Upul Tharanaga, Paras Khadka, Misbah-ul-Haq, Asghar Afghan, Shahid Afridi (C), Thisara Perera, Abdul Razzaq, Muttiah Muralitharan, Dilhara Fernando, Sohail Tanvir

 

Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.

Also Read

More News ›
Legends League Cricket: INM vs ASL Dream11 Team Prediction, Indian Maharajas vs Asian Lions: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 1, At West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
LLC Masters Further Bolster Their Squads With Harbhajan Singh, Murali Vijay, And Paul Collingwood Among Other Notable Names
More News ›

TOPICS

COMMENTS

LIVE SCOREBOARD

LATEST NEWS

Live India vs Australia Cricket Score and Updates: IND vs AU...

Live score United Arab Emirates vs Papua New Guinea Live Cri...

Ravi Shastri Recalls India's Iconic 1985 World Championship ...

Women's Premier League: RCB-W vs UP-W Dream11 Team Predictio...

Pakistan Super League: PES vs MUL Dream11 Team Prediction, P...

Advertisement