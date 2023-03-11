Legends League Cricket: WOG vs INM Dream11 Team Prediction, World Giants vs India Maharajas: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For, Match 2, At West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
TOSS: The match toss between World Giants vs India Maharajas will take place at 7:30 PM IST
Start Time: 11 March, 08:00 PM IST
Venue: West End Park International Cricket Stadium, Doha
WOG vs INM My Dream11 Team
Wicket-keeper: Robin Uthappa
Batters: Gautam Gambhir, Chris Gayle, Aaron Finch
All-rounders: Irfan Pathan, Shane Watson, Jacque Kallis, Stuart Binny
Bowlers: Harbhajan Singh, Brett Lee, Ashok Dinda
WOG vs INM Probable XI
World Giants: Aaron Finch (C), Morne van Wyk, Chris Gayle, Shane Watson, Lendl Simmons, Jacques Kallis, Paul Collingwood, Ross Taylor, Brett Lee, Tino Best, Monty Panesar
India Maharajas: Gautam Gambhir (c), Robin Uthappa (wk), Murali Vijay, Suresh Raina, Mohammad Kaif, Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Irfan Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, Ashok Dinda, Pravin Tambe, Parvinder Awana
Disclaimer: CricketCountry does not promote any kind of gambling or betting. Follow it at your own risk.
