LEV vs LAM Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Levante vs La Manga, ECS – Alicante T10 – Cricket Tips For Today’s LEV vs LAM: The Dream11 European Cricket Series will be played between March 2 and March 6 at Woolbridge Oval in Albir (Spain). Six teams are taking part in the T10 tournament including hosts Sporting Alfas, Intellectuals (Alicante), La Manga, Levante (Valencia), Madrid United and the Pinatar Pirates.

“The Dream 11 European Cricket Series promises to ignite cricket in Spain and the European mainland and take it to another level once again. With the ECL again returning to Spanish soil in 2020 with 16 teams from 15 different countries, it is a fantastic opportunity for Cricket Espa a to build the game in Spain from grass roots level and gain valuable worldwide exposure,” Daniel Weston, Founder of the European Cricket League (ECL) and European Cricket Network (ECN) said.

TOSS – The toss between Levante and La Manga will take place at 8:00 PM (IST).

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante

LEV vs LAM My Dream11 Team

Tariq Afridi (captain), Ajmal Iliyas (vice captain), Adam Algar, S Sultan Hafiz, Joel Brook , Jonathan Kinsella, Azah Abbas , Ajmal Ilyas, Sam Collins , Charlie Rumistrzewicz , Connor Wood

LEV vs LAM Squads

Levante: Asad Raza, Furqan Sahi, Graham Hunt, Shakeel Hafiz, Ajmal Ilyas, Azhar Abbas, Barry Eaton, David Tivey, Faiz Bhat, Naveed Begun, Paul Morrison, Tariq Afridi, Zain Ellahi, Sharad Brahmbhatt, Ibtisam Ahmad, Imtiaz Ullah, Jaggi Singh, Khaliq Anwar Begun, Martin Taylor, Peter West, Qasim Abbas, Sam Collins

La Manga: Joel Brook, Jonathan Kinsella, Kieran Wood, Neil Brook, Paul Fletcher, Paul Sadler, Tommy Knowles, Charlie Rumistrzewicz, Ollie Jarvis, Ollie Richardson, Paul Harvey, Twitter Singh, Sohail Khan, Adam Algar, Alfie Court, Amandeep Singh, Andy Mcculloch, Connor Wood, Hugh James

Check Dream11 Prediction/ LEV Dream11 Team/ LAM Dream11 Team/ Levante Dream11 Team/ La Manga Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more