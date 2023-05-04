New Delhi: Punjab Kings Liam Livingstone hustle went on vain as Mumbai Indians chase down 215 and beat Punjab Kings by six wickets at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium on Wednesday.

The bottom order for Punjab repeated their excellent performance from their last game against Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium after a solid start to their innings. In the 19th over of their first innings, Livingstone hit a 91-meter six off a slower ball from Archer over the long-on stands.

After that, Livingstone smashed another maximum over long-on with the second ball, this one travelling 92 m. The 29-year-old struck his third six of the over on the third ball of the over, so nothing had changed. In total Livingstone scored 82 in 42 balls with seven fours and four sixes. Video of his massive three sixes went viral all over the internet.

Here is the video: