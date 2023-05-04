Advertisement

Liam Livingstone Hammers Jofra Archer For 3 Back-to-back Sixes During PBKS-MI IPL 2023 Clash - WATCH

Liam Livingstone Hammers Jofra Archer For 3 Back-to-back Sixes During PBKS-MI IPL 2023 Clash - WATCH

With Livingstone scoring 82 in 42 balls with seven fours and four sixes, this amazing stroke play helped PBKS to a score of 214 runs.

May 4, 2023

New Delhi: Punjab Kings Liam Livingstone hustle went on vain as Mumbai Indians chase down 215 and beat Punjab Kings by six wickets at the IS Bindra PCA Stadium on Wednesday.

The bottom order for Punjab repeated their excellent performance from their last game against Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium after a solid start to their innings. In the 19th over of their first innings, Livingstone hit a 91-meter six off a slower ball from Archer over the long-on stands.

After that, Livingstone smashed another maximum over long-on with the second ball, this one travelling 92 m. The 29-year-old struck his third six of the over on the third ball of the over, so nothing had changed. In total Livingstone scored 82 in 42 balls with seven fours and four sixes. Video of his massive three sixes went viral all over the internet.

Here is the video:

Liam Livingstone talks about his innings

The Mumbai Indians were able to recover, thanks to Akash Madhwal's nine-run innings. Meanwhile Liam Livingstone spoke about how the pitch allowed him to score freely.

He said, "It felt like a good pitch, playing spin was quite difficult. I tried to ensure that we do not lose wickets in clumps, it's a good score. It's a good pitch, so we will have to bowl well. It's nice to get going. I had lunch with Archer today and he said he was going to come after me. He (Archer) knows what I don't like. Playing spin was a bit harder, but I picked by bowlers pretty well today."

 

 

 

