<span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>LIE vs BEV Dream11 Team Prediction, Liege vs Beveren</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>LIE vs BEV Dream11 Team Prediction, Liege vs Beveren: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For ECS T10 Belgium 2022, Match 23, At Vrijbroek Cricket Ground, Mechelen</strong> <p></p> <p></p>My Dream11 Team Liege vs Beveren Dream11 Team Prediction LIE VS BEV 2022: Best players list of LIE vs BEV, Liege Dream11 Team Player List, Beveren Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips <p></p> <p></p><strong>TOSS:</strong> The match toss between Liege &amp; Beveren will take place at 4:00 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Start Time:</strong> 4:30 PM IST <p></p> <p></p><strong>Venue:</strong> Vrijbroek Cricket Ground, Mechelen <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>LIE vs BEV My Dream11 Team</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p>Umair Butt, Noor Momand (c), Shafiullah Zakhel (vc), Hussainkhel Forqanullah, Shahidullah Otmanzai, Naseer Ud Din, Hakim Said, Tejinderpal Singh, Emran Khan, Khalid Ahmadi, Shir Momand. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p> <p></p><span style="font-size: 24pt;"><strong>LIE vs BEV Probable XI</strong></span> <p></p> <p></p><strong>Liege:</strong> Umair Butt, Burhan Niaz, Shafiullah Zakhel, Hussainkhel Forqanullah,Waqas Raja, Hafiz Muhammad Ahsan Iqbal, Naseer Ud Din, Tejinderpal Singh (WK), Yosof Khan, Emran Khan Jabarkhel, Faisal Mehmood-I. <p></p> <p></p><strong>Beveren:</strong> Khalid Ahmadzai (WK), Noor Momand, Hadisullah Tarakhel, Shahidullah Otmanzai, Abdulrashid Karim, Hakim Said, Saber Zakhil, Noman Kamawi, Ashiqullah Said, Khalid Ahmadi, Shir Momand