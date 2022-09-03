LIE vs BEV Dream11 Team Prediction, Liege vs Beveren

LIE vs BEV Dream11 Team Prediction, Liege vs Beveren: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For ECS T10 Belgium 2022, Match 23, At Vrijbroek Cricket Ground, Mechelen

My Dream11 Team Liege vs Beveren Dream11 Team Prediction LIE VS BEV 2022: Best players list of LIE vs BEV, Liege Dream11 Team Player List, Beveren Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips

TOSS: The match toss between Liege & Beveren will take place at 4:00 PM IST

Start Time: 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Vrijbroek Cricket Ground, Mechelen

LIE vs BEV My Dream11 Team

Umair Butt, Noor Momand (c), Shafiullah Zakhel (vc), Hussainkhel Forqanullah, Shahidullah Otmanzai, Naseer Ud Din, Hakim Said, Tejinderpal Singh, Emran Khan, Khalid Ahmadi, Shir Momand.

LIE vs BEV Probable XI

Liege: Umair Butt, Burhan Niaz, Shafiullah Zakhel, Hussainkhel Forqanullah,Waqas Raja, Hafiz Muhammad Ahsan Iqbal, Naseer Ud Din, Tejinderpal Singh (WK), Yosof Khan, Emran Khan Jabarkhel, Faisal Mehmood-I.

Beveren: Khalid Ahmadzai (WK), Noor Momand, Hadisullah Tarakhel, Shahidullah Otmanzai, Abdulrashid Karim, Hakim Said, Saber Zakhil, Noman Kamawi, Ashiqullah Said, Khalid Ahmadi, Shir Momand