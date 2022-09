LIE vs GEN Dream11 Team Prediction, Liege vs Gent: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The ECS Belgium T10 2022, Match 26, At Vrijbroek Cricket Ground, Mechelen

LIE vs GEN Dream11 Team Prediction, Liege vs Gent: Captain, Vice-Captain, Probable XIs For The ECS Belgium

TOSS: The match toss between Liege & Gent will take place at 4th September at 1:30 PM IST

Start Time: 2.00 PM IST

Venue: Vrijbroek Cricket Ground, Mechelen

LIE vs GEN My Dream11 Team

Harjot Singh, Umair Butt (vc), Faisal Khaliq, Furkan Hussainkhel (c), Ehsanullah Ibrahimkhel, Safi Majid, Mamoon Latif, Adnan Razaaq, Mohammad Sajad Ahmadzai, Wadood Abdul, Esmat Husseinkhel.

LIE vs GEN Probable XI

Liege: Harjot Singh, Danish Aziz, Umair Butt (c), Ghuman Ali, Adnan Razzaq (wk), Hamza Minhas, Hussainkhel Forqanullah, Ali Raza, Amir Nadeem, Pardeep Singh.

Gent: Mohinder Deepak Balli, Omid Malik Khel, Sear Malik Khel, Faisal Khaliq, Hakimi Nangyalay, Muhammad Arshad-II, Anna Khan, Mamoon Latif, Jabir Syed, Muhammad Sohail-I, Saif Rehman-I.