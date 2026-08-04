Like Rahul Dravid, Sunil Gavaskar says THIS star never got the credit he deserved as India captain

Ajinkya Rahane may have retired from international cricket, but the impact of his leadership is once again being celebrated across Indian cricket. While his batting played a crucial role in several memorable victories, it was his calm captaincy during one of India’s toughest overseas tours that left a lasting legacy.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar have both paid tribute to Rahane, highlighting how his leadership during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy changed the course of Indian cricket history.

BCCI recalls Rahane’s unforgettable captaincy in Australia

In its tribute, the BCCI remembered Rahane’s role in India’s remarkable Test series victory in Australia after Virat Kohli returned home following the first Test.

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“His finest chapter came during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. Rahane took over the captaincy at a time when India was facing one of its toughest moments after being shot out for 36 in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide. With the squad navigating the challenges and restrictions brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, expectations were firmly against India. He led from the front with a magnificent century at the MCG that levelled the series.”

The BCCI also praised the way Rahane guided an injury-hit Indian side to one of the country’s greatest overseas triumphs.

“What followed was one of the greatest triumphs in Indian cricket. Under Rahane’s calm leadership, India overcame injuries, inexperience and adversity to secure a memorable series victory, capped by the historic win at The Gabba, where Australia’s 32-year unbeaten record came to an end. Leading India in six Test matches, Rahane remained unbeaten as captain, winning four and drawing two. His leadership was marked by clarity of thought, sound judgement, and the belief he instilled in those around him.”

Sunil Gavaskar compares Rahane with Rahul Dravid

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes Rahane never received the recognition his captaincy deserved despite his outstanding record.

Writing in his Mid-Day column, Gavaskar compared Rahane’s leadership with that of Rahul Dravid, saying both captains were underrated despite producing remarkable results.

“His record as a skipper is exceptional, with four wins out of six and no losses. Like Rahul Dravid, who also had some terrific wins under his captaincy but never got the credit he deserved, so also Rahane’s leadership hardly got the applause that it merited. This is typical of Indian cricket. When the team wins, all praise goes to the individual achievers, be it batters or bowlers, but when the team loses, the captain and the coach get the blame.“

Gavaskar remembers India’s historic Gabba triumph

Gavaskar also looked back at India’s incredible comeback after the Adelaide collapse and credited Rahane for lifting the dressing room during one of the most difficult periods for the team.

“After the demoralising collapse of 36 all out in the first Test of the 2020-21 series Down Under, it was Rahane, along with Ravi Shastri, who picked the team up from the dumps. The vice-captain took over a ship that was ready to sink and not only sailed it into calmer waters but also gave India an unprecedented first win at Australia’s fortress, ‘The Gabba’, and with it the series victory too.”

“In fact, in the final Test of the series, when most of the top players were unavailable due to injury, India pulled off one of its greatest victories in Test cricket. It proved once again, if ever it was needed, that nobody is indispensable in this game.”