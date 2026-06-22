Lionel Messi creates history in Dallas as he becomes all-time World Cup top scorer

Another match is being played in the FIFA World Cup 2026, between Argentina and Austria. This match is important for both teams as it will help them to move forward in the tournament and make their fans’ hopes bigger and stronger.

Messi’s new record in men’s World Cup history

In this match, the Argentina fans and sport lovers witnessed some amazing and big moments as the star athlete and legendary player, Lionel Messi, who is known for his impressive performance and brilliant ability. Messi created a big moment and achieved a big milestone in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Lionel Messi achieved a huge feat, which has been a dream or truly a manifestation for every player. During the match against Austria, Lionel Messi scored a goal at halftime. For the normal viewer, it was just a goal or helping his side with a lead.

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However, for Argentina and Lionel Messi fans, it was a record-breaking moment as he scored a record-breaking goal in his career. Lionel Messi scored a goal and became the all-time leading scorer in men’s World Cup history by scoring his 17th goal against Austria in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Lionel Messi surpasses Klose to become all-time top scorer in World Cup history

Lionel Messi created history in Dallas, during the second group stage fixture. Lionel Messi surpassed Germany’s star player Miroslav Klose and his all-mighty record of 16 goals.

Lionel Messi achieved this milestone in the 39th minute of the FIFA World Cup match against Austria. Not only this, Lionel Messi has become the youngest and now the oldest player to score for Argentina in FIFA World Cup history. He scored his first World Cup goal in 2006 at the age of just 18, and now in 2026, at the age of almost 39, he has done it once again.