Lionel Messi creates World Cup history, reveals secret behind his form at 38

Lionel Messi’s legendary career continued as Argentina booked their spot at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The veteran forward once again turned out to be the match-winner as the defending champions picked up a crucial win and improved to a perfect record in the tournament.

The Argentine captain scored twice in a 2-0 win over Austria in Dallas, taking his tally to a new World Cup record and further cementing his place among football’s all-time greats.

Messi becomes World Cup’s leading Goalscorer

Messi entered the match level with German legend Miroslav Klose on 16 World Cup goals but wasted little time moving clear of the former record-holder.

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His first-half strike saw him become the outright leading scorer in FIFA World Cup history. The 38-year-old then added another goal in stoppage time to finish the game with 18 goals in World Cup competition.

The milestone came just two days before Messi’s 39th birthday, but the Argentine superstar insisted age is not something he thinks about.

“I’m not spending time thinking about my age. I’m simply focused on being well,” Messi told reporters.

“I feel physically good, and maybe that’s why I’m playing better.”

Argentina move closer to knockout stage

The victory lifted Argentina to the top of Group J with six points from two matches.

Austria remain second with three points, while Argentina have already secured qualification for the Round of 32. With progression confirmed, attention has now turned to the team’s final group-stage match against Jordan.

However, Messi admitted he is uncertain whether he will feature in that fixture.

“The manager (Lionel Scaloni) will decide whether I play or not, or how much I play,” the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner said.

“I feel good and happy to be part of this group, which always competes no matter who the opponent is and never relaxes.”

Missed penalty frustrated Argentina

Despite scoring twice, Messi revealed that an early missed penalty briefly affected Argentina’s rhythm during the game.

The forward failed to convert from the spot in the ninth minute and acknowledged that the missed opportunity created some frustration within the team.

“Messi admitted that his missed penalty in the ninth minute of Monday’s match had affected the team ‘a little’.”

“We missed two or three clear chances,” he said.

Argentina’s competitive spirit impresses Messi

Although Argentina eventually secured a comfortable result, Messi felt his side had to work hard to regain control after failing to take several opportunities in front of goal.

The captain praised the team’s mentality and determination, qualities that have been central to Argentina’s success in recent years.

“We were controlling the game, but the ball just wouldn’t go in. Then we managed to recover, playing very intense, very fast football.“

“The team competes, and competes very well. We can play better or worse, but there’s no doubt we’ll compete in every match the same way, no matter who the opponent is,” he added.

With qualification already secured and Messi continuing to produce decisive performances, Argentina look well placed heading into the knockout rounds.

The reigning world champions have once again demonstrated their capacity to grind out results, and Messi’s record-setting performance has provided yet another memorable chapter in his incredible World Cup story.