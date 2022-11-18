Qatar: If a report in El Nacional is to be believed, Argentina skipper Lionel Messi forced Argentina manager Lionel Scaloni to omit star Manchester United player Alejandro Garnacho from the squad for the FIFA World Cup 2022.

Garnacho had a brilliant 2022-23 season for Manchester United. The Argentine forward scored twice and claimed two assists in his last four matches across competitions after which it was speculated that the 18-year-old will get a place in the FIFA World Cup squad.

As per the report, Lionel Scaloni was in favour of having Alejandro Garnacho in the squad but was forced to omit the youngster after Messi’s reservations. While the exact reason for Messi’s call is unknown, it is learnt that Messi was unhappy with Garnacho naming Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol and imitating his celebrations more than once.

Messi was also not happy with Garnacho sharing multiple images with Ronaldo and calling him the best player in the world. Garnacho had previously called Messi the best player in the world. Reportedly, Messi was unhappy with Garnacho’s change in his stance.

Garnacho is also accused of liking a tweet that slammed Lionel Scaloni’s decision to omit Alejandro Garnacho from the FIFA World Cup squad. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi recently picked the two strongest teams of the FIFA World Cup.

“France are good. They have some players injured, but they’ve a scary amount of potential in the squad. They have top players and a coach [Deschamps] that has been there for a while with the same group and already won the last World Cup.

“Brazil also have a core of players with a lot of quality, especially in the final third where they can beat men, they’ve good No.9s, Neymar.”