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Lionel Messi inspires stunning Argentina comeback to break England hearts, book FIFA World Cup final against Spain

England were just minutes away from a historic World Cup final before a stunning late twist changed everything. Lionel Messi and Argentina produced a dramatic comeback to set up a final against Spain.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 16, 2026, 06:45 AM IST

Published On Jul 16, 2026, 06:45 AM IST

Last UpdatedJul 16, 2026, 06:45 AM IST

Argentina beat England and book FIFA WC final spot

Argentina beat England and book FIFA WC final spot (Photo: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto)

England’s dream of reaching their first FIFA World Cup final in 60 years ended in heartbreaking fashion after Argentina produced a outstanding late comeback to secure a 2-1 victory in the semi-final on Wednesday. Just when the Three Lions looked set for a famous win, the defending champions struck twice in the closing minutes to snatch victory and book a blockbuster final against Spain.

The dramatic turnaround means Argentina will now face the European champions in Sunday’s final, while England must settle for the third-place playoff after falling short despite leading deep into the second half.

England take control after Gordon’s opener

The opening 45 minutes were closely contested, with both teams struggling to create clear-cut opportunities. The game was interrupted by several fouls as neither side was willing to give the other much space.

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England finally found the breakthrough early in the second half. Declan Rice reacted quickest to a loose ball before releasing Morgan Rogers down the right. Rogers delivered a tempting cross into the box and Anthony Gordon arrived at the far post to calmly tap home with his first touch to hand England a valuable lead.

The goal gave England confidence, but instead of pushing for a second, Thomas Tuchel’s side gradually dropped deeper and focused on protecting their advantage.

Pickford keeps England ahead with brilliant saves

After going behind, Argentina increased the pressure and repeatedly threatened the England goal.

Jordan Pickford produced several outstanding saves from close range to deny the South Americans, while Argentina also struck the woodwork twice as they searched desperately for an equaliser.

England defended bravely for long periods but struggled to keep possession, allowing Argentina to continue building attacks during the closing stages.

Messi inspires stunning Argentina comeback

Argentina’s persistence finally paid off five minutes from full-time.

Lionel Messi produced another moment of quality, setting up Enzo MartÃ­nez, who fired a superb strike from the edge of the penalty area to level the scores in the 85th minute.

With extra time appearing inevitable, Argentina delivered one final blow in stoppage time. Messi once again turned provider, delivering a perfect ball into the box for substitute Lautaro MartÃ­nez, who powered a close-range header past Pickford to complete a dramatic comeback.

The two late goals inside seven minutes secured Argentina’s place in another FIFA World Cup final.

England left to rue missed opportunity

England were only minutes away from reaching their first men’s World Cup final since lifting the trophy in 1966 and their first ever World Cup final outside home soil.

However, their defensive approach after taking the lead ultimately proved costly as Argentina punished every mistake during the closing moments.

Thomas Tuchel’s tactical changes, which had worked well earlier in the tournament, failed to produce the desired result on this occasion as England lost control of the match late on.

Argentina to face Spain in blockbuster final

The defending champions will now face Spain in Sunday’s World Cup final at New York in what promises to be one of the biggest matches of the tournament.

The final will also be Lionel Messi’s last appearance in a FIFA World Cup, giving Argentina the chance to defend their title and send the legendary captain off on a high note on football’s biggest stage.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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