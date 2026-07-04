IPL 2026Virat KohliMS DhoniAbhishek SharmaRohit Sharma
Copied
  • Cricket News
  • News
  • Lionel Messi leads FIFA World Cup 2026 ‘Golden Boot’ race as Mbappe, Haaland and Kane chase

Lionel Messi leads FIFA World Cup 2026 ‘Golden Boot’ race as Mbappe, Haaland and Kane chase

Lionel Messi has climbed to the top of the FIFA World Cup 2026 Golden Boot standings after scoring again for Argentina. The battle to finish as the tournament's leading scorer is far from over.

Edited By : Srijal Upadhyay |Jul 04, 2026, 11:51 PM IST

Published On Jul 04, 2026, 11:51 PM IST

Last UpdatedJul 04, 2026, 11:51 PM IST

Golden Boot race in FIFA World Cup 2026

Golden Boot race in FIFA World Cup 2026

Lionel Messi is still writing history at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Argentina captain came up trumps again when his team needed him most, scoring during the Round of 32 clash and taking another giant step towards finishing as the tournament’s top scorer.

With the knockout rounds now under way, the race for the Golden Boot has become even more exciting, with several of world football’s biggest stars still in contention.

Messi moves ahead of Kylian Mbappe

Messi scored once in Argentina’s Round of 32 victory over Cape Verde, taking his tally to seven goals in the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Add Cricket Country as a Preferred Source add cricketcountry as a preferred source

Before this match, both Messi and France captain Kylian Mbappe were level on six goals each. However, Messi’s latest goal has now seen him overtake the rest and take top spot in the Golden Boot standings.

The Argentine star has also set another impressive record by scoring in eight successive FIFA World Cup matches – extending his own previous best.

His consistent goalscoring form has made him the current favourite to win the Golden Boot.

Golden Boot race heats up

The battle for the Golden Boot remains wide open despite Messi taking the lead.

Messi currently tops the scoring charts with seven goals, while France captain Kylian Mbappe sits just behind with six goals.

Norway’s Erling Haaland and England’s Harry Kane are also firmly in the race with five goals apiece, while Brazil’s Vinicius Junior has scored four goals so far in the tournament.

With several knockout matches still to be played, the race for the tournament’s top goalscorer is expected to get even fiercer.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Top Scorers

No.Player NameCountryGoal
1Lionel MessiArgentina7
2Kylian MbappeFrance6
3Erling HaalandNorway5
4Harry KaneEngland5
5Vinicius JuniorBrazil4

How the Golden Boot winner is decided

If two or more players finish the tournament with the same number of goals, FIFA follows specific tie-breaker rules to determine the Golden Boot winner.

The first deciding factor is the number of assists provided by the player. If the players are still level, the award is given to the footballer who has played fewer minutes during the tournament.

Those rules could become crucial if the leading scorers remain close as the World Cup progresses into the quarter-finals and beyond.

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay

Srijal Upadhyay is an Trainee at Cricket Country, covering international cricket, domestic tournaments, and major T20 leagues. Passionate about sports journalism, he focuses on delivering accurate, engaging, and timely cricket stories. Srijal is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

Related News

Raul Jimenez fires England warning ahead of blockbuster FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash

Raul Jimenez fires England warning ahead of blockbuster FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash
Cape Verde coach Bubista proud despite heartbreaking FIFA World Cup exit to Argentina

Cape Verde coach Bubista proud despite heartbreaking FIFA World Cup exit to Argentina
2026 FIFA WC: Messi’s Argentina overcome spirited Cape Verde in seven-goal thriller

2026 FIFA WC: Messi’s Argentina overcome spirited Cape Verde in seven-goal thriller
2026 FIFA WC: Spain’s attack grabs headlines, but Simon and the defence remain the real strength

2026 FIFA WC: Spain’s attack grabs headlines, but Simon and the defence remain the real strength

Latest News

Lionel Messi leads Golden Boot race as Mbappe, Haaland chase

Bethell brilliance sinks India as England take 1-0 lead in T20I series

Bihar Cricket Association celebrates Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's India debut

Why did India debut Sooryavanshi? Shreyas Iyer breaks silence

History made! Sooryavanshi breaks Tendulkar's India debut record

Jimenez fires England warning before FIFA World Cup Round of 16 clash

Editor's Pick

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripts history with India debut, BREAKS Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi scripts history with India debut, BREAKS Sachin Tendulkar’s long-standing record
Kapil Dev not happy with Virat Kohli’s Test retirement, compares his attitude to John McEnroe

Kapil Dev not happy with Virat Kohli’s Test retirement, compares his attitude to John McEnroe
India’s Test tour of Sri Lanka schedule announced! WTC points at stake, no update on T20I series

India’s Test tour of Sri Lanka schedule announced! WTC points at stake, no update on T20I series
Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest cricket dream becomes reality as Knight Riders launch Los Angeles stadium

Shah Rukh Khan’s biggest cricket dream becomes reality as Knight Riders launch Los Angeles stadium
Sunil Gavaskar breaks silence on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi snub, WARNS India over debut delay

Sunil Gavaskar breaks silence on Vaibhav Sooryavanshi snub, WARNS India over debut delay
Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Iyer shine before rain washes out India vs England 1st T20I

Abhishek Sharma, Shreyas Iyer shine before rain washes out India vs England 1st T20I