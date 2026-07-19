Lionel Messi makes World Cup history ahead of Argentina vs Spain final, no captain has ever done this

The FIFA World Cup 2026 final has already created history even before the first whistle. As Argentina announced their starting XI for the title clash against Spain in New Jersey, Lionel Messi achieved a remarkable milestone that no captain has managed in the tournament’s 96-year history.

The defending champions will once again rely on their legendary skipper as they chase back-to-back FIFA World Cup titles against a Spain side looking to become world champions for the first time since 2010.

Messi becomes first captain to reach three World Cup finals

By leading Argentina against Spain, Messi has become the first captain in FIFA World Cup history to captain his country in three World Cup finals.

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The Argentine icon previously led his nation in the 2014 final against Germany and again in the 2022 final against France. While Argentina fell short in Brazil, Messi finally lifted the trophy in Qatar after one of the greatest World Cup finals ever played.

The latest appearance adds another historic achievement to Messi’s extraordinary international career.

From heartbreak in 2014 to glory in 2022

Messi’s World Cup journey has been filled with both disappointment and triumph.

In 2014, Argentina reached the final despite dealing with several injury setbacks during the tournament, but they suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to Germany after extra time.

Eight years later in Qatar, Messi inspired Argentina to World Cup glory by scoring twice in the dramatic 3-3 final against France before the Albiceleste won the title in a penalty shootout. That victory gave Messi his first World Cup trophy as captain.

Argentina eye back-to-back World Cup titles

Argentina head into the final as defending champions after producing another impressive campaign.

Messi has once again led from the front, contributing eight goals and four assists during the tournament. His performances have played a key role in Argentina’s run to a second consecutive World Cup final.

The 38-year-old is also firmly in contention for the Golden Boot, trailing France captain Kylian Mbappe by just two goals before the final.

Spain stand between Argentina and history

Standing in Argentina’s way is a confident Spanish side that has impressed throughout the tournament.

Spain reached the final after defeating France 2-0 in the semifinal, producing another disciplined performance. Mikel Oyarzabal opened the scoring from the penalty spot before Pedro Porro added the second after combining well with Dani Olmo.

Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal was once again influential, winning the penalty that led to Spain’s opener and constantly troubling the French defence. Although one of his goals was ruled out for offside, Spain comfortably protected their lead to secure a place in the final.

The victory also marked Spain’s sixth clean sheet in seven matches, underlining the defensive strength they have shown throughout the competition.

Argentina survive England scare to book final spot

Argentina had to work much harder in their semifinal after falling behind against England.

The defending champions fought back brilliantly as Enzo Fernandez equalised before Lautaro Martinez scored the winning goal in stoppage time to seal a dramatic 2-1 victory.

That comeback earned Argentina another shot at World Cup glory and gave Messi the opportunity to create yet another piece of football history.