Lionel Messi Pays Tribute To Diego Maradona After Being Slammed By Legend’s Son Following Loss To Saudi Arabia

Qatar: Tournament favourites Argentina suffered a shock loss against Saudi Arabia in their opening game of the FIFA World Cup 2022. The loss meant that Argentina captain Lionel Messi was on the radar of the fans who slammed him on social media.

Argentina will next take on Mexico in their second game of the tournament. Ahead of the game, Messi shared a picture of legendary footballer Diego Maradona on his second death anniversary. Messi uploaded a picture of Maradona without any caption. Messi was a huge fan of Maradona and had the utmost respect for him.

Messi’s gesture comes days after Maradona’s son criticized Messi following shock loss against Saudi Arabia. “I am devastated by this defeat.”

“The comparison between Messi and my dad is made by those who do not understand football. We are talking about two different planets, but I do not want to immediately throw the cross at Lionel,” he added.

The Group C game against Mexico is a must-win for Argentina as a loss will get their campaign in jeopardy. Argentina though will be confident of getting past Mexico. The two teams have met thrice at the World Cup stage with Argentina winning all three times. In case Argentina lose, it will be a first instance of them losing the first two games in a World Cup.