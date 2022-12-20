Lionel Messi Posts Pictures Of Sleeping With FIFA World Cup Trophy: Check Pictures

New Delhi: Lionel Messi ended his long wait for the World Cup title in one of the most memorable finals in history.

Messi was at his most inspirational, scoring two goals to take his total for the tournament to seven and delivering his country’s third World Cup triumph as Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw through extra time.

But Kylian Mbappe made him work hard for the trophy he has long craved by scoring a hat trick, including two goals in 97 seconds late in regulation to pull France back from 2-0 down.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi)

The France forward evened the score again after Messi put Argentina back in front in extra time. Ultimately, it was Messi’s World Cup to raise and fulfilling of his life’s ambition.

The Argentina skipper seems to be in love with the trophy as he kissed it countless times during the post-match ceremony and is still finding it hard to let go of the prestigious FIFA trophy. The trophy can be seen in all of Lionel Messi’s recent posts.

No matter where Messi is going or doing, the trophy would accompany him. It was no less than a fairy tale for fans and Messi himself. In one of his latest posts, Messi can be seen lying on his bed next to the FIFA trophy. the post is getting immense love from fans and is going viral on the internet. Messi has captioned the post with “Buen d a !” meaning “Good morning”