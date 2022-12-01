Doha: Lionel Messi fumed after missing the penalty in the first half against Poland on Thursday but felt late Diego Maradona would have been super happy to see him break a national record at the world stage.

Although Messi missed the penalty, Alexis Mac Allister and Julian Alvarez ensured that Argentina qualify for the round of 16 with a 2-0 win over Poland at the Stadium 974. When Messi took the pitch, he became the most-capped Argentina player in World Cups surpassing Maradona.

“I learned it recently, I didn’t know it. It’s a pleasure to be able to continue to achieve these kinds of records,” Messi said after Poland win. “I think Diego would be super happy for me because he always showed me a lot of affection, he was always happy when things went well for me.”

However, by missing the penalty, Messi joined Ghana’s Asamoah Gyan as the only second player on World Cup history to have two penalties saved. Messi’s had his first penalty saved in the 2018 World Cup in Russia against Iceland.