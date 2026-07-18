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Lionel Scaloni breaks silence on Lionel Messi’s Argentina future before FIFA World Cup final

Lionel Scaloni refused to speculate on Lionel Messi's Argentina future ahead of the FIFA World Cup final against Spain, expressing confidence in his team's chances. Take a look and read the full story to know all the details.

Edited By : Yash Chauhan |Jul 18, 2026, 10:36 AM IST

Published On Jul 18, 2026, 10:36 AM IST

Last UpdatedJul 18, 2026, 10:36 AM IST

Lionel Scaloni opens up about Messi's retirement talks

Lionel Scaloni opens up about Messi's retirement talks

Lionel Scaloni paid tribute to Lionel Messi ahead of Sunday’s World Cup final, urging fans to cherish what will likely be the Argentina captain’s last appearance on football’s biggest stage.

Scaloni hails Messi as a legend ahead of World Cup final

Argentina will bid to become the first team to win back-to-back World Cup trophies since Brazil in 1962 when it meets Spain in the title decider in New Jersey.

He is pure history. He is a legend,” Scaloni was quoted by Xinhua as saying. “For him to reach a final at 39 years of age is something unbelievable. That’s why I say we must enjoy him.

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Scaloni said Messi’s achievement was made more meaningful by the absence of Diego Maradona, who led Argentina to the title in 1986. Widely regarded as one of the game’s greatest players, Maradona died in 2020 at the age of 60.

Sadly, Maradona is no longer with us, so we have to enjoy him. He is a legend, along with this group of players,” he said.

It’s very difficult to achieve this,” he added, alluding to a five-year period that has also included two Copa America triumphs.

This group has achieved something that is unbelievable. I’m deeply thankful, I will be thankful forever. It wasn’t easy to reach this final, having competed at such a high level for so long. Even if we don’t win, the journey has been unbelievable.

esp-arg-final

Scaloni highlights Argentina’s unity and winning mindset

Asked whether Sunday’s final could be Messi’s last match for Argentina, Scaloni declined to speculate.

Ask him. I didn’t have any idea. He doesn’t stop surprising us,” he said. “This is a question you should ask him.

The 48-year-old pointed out his side had prepared for the final the same way it had for every other match during the competition.

Despite having to rely on late goals to win each of its four knockout matches, against Cabo Verde, Egypt, Switzerland and England, Scaloni said his team was in good shape ahead of the final.

The team has shown very positive things, especially in the second half against England, not just the last few minutes,” he said. “I think we’re fit, regardless of some aspects. The team is feeling well. We’re facing a very tough opponent, and people know how we play, but that’s credit to us, and we’ll try to win.”

Scaloni also spoke about the emotional connection between the team and Argentina’s fans, describing the unity it had brought among supporters of rival domestic clubs.

We’ve recovered something that is extremely valuable, that people are watching the national team: A Boca fan hugging a River fan, Newell’s fans hugging [Rosario] Central fans,” he said. “That makes us really emotional. Especially because unity in a World Cup for the team is essential, we really feel the unity and the support that people are giving us. It’s good to express emotions. It’s part of life, of who we are, and it makes us more human.”

On Spain and opposite number Luis de la Fuente, Scaloni said the two coaches were friends but had not discussed tactics.

He knows me from a personal point of view, we’re friends. But he doesn’t know what I think about when it comes to football,” Scaloni said. “We haven’t really been talking about our playing style, but those patterns are obviously there when we have possession of the ball. We have similar patterns of play, having the ball and becoming stronger with the ball. I hope the game on Sunday will be a great show that people will be entertained by.

With IANS Inputs.

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan

Yash Chauhan is a trainee at Cricket Country. He has been overseeing all matters related to Cricket News, match updates and daily coverage of domestic and international formats for the website. Yash is currently pursuing his master’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication.

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