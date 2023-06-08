List Of All Records Steve Smith Broke During His Stunning Century Against India In WTC Final

Steve Smith scored a magnificent hundred against India in the WTC final at the Oval. The Aussie batter broke several records during his marathon knock.

New Delhi: Batting on 95, Steve Smith got two half volleys from Mohammed Siraj in the first over which he flicked for boundaries to reach his 31st Test century. Smith along with Travis Head has put Australia in a brilliant position in the WTC final, with the Pat Cummins-led side sitting comfortably at 336-3 at the time of writing. Smith and Travis Head joined hands when Australia were in a spot of bother at 76-3 and stitched a 251-run partnership at the end of Day 1 to put India on the mat.

Steve Smith Shatter Records With Stunning Ton In WTC Final Meanwhile, Steve Smith surpassed Matthew Hayden to become the third leading century maker for Australia. Smith, who has 31 centuries, is only behind Ricky Ponting (41) and Steve Waugh (32). Meanwhile, Steve Smith also joined Joe Root on the list of batters with the most centuries against India. Both Smith and Root have nine hundreds against India.

Steve Smith also leapfrogged Rahul Dravid and Joined Steve Waugh in the list of batters with the most Test hundreds in England. Smith and Waugh have six centuries to their names, behind Don Bradman who has 11 centuries. This was also Smith's third century at the venue.

Steve Smith is one of the greatest batters of the modern era. After the end of Day 1, even Virat Kohli admitted that Smith is the greatest Test batter of this generation.